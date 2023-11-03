South Carolina State & Mississippi Valley State alumnus Deacon Jones revolutionized defense with his infamous "head slap".

Deacon Jones, an alumnus of South Carolina State and Mississippi Valley State, is renowned for his formidable defense. Standing at an impressive 6'4″ and weighing 272 pounds, Jones was not only a skilled pass rusher, but also possessed the agility to match the running backs he faced.

His exceptional abilities caught the attention of the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him as the 186th pick in the 1961 NFL Draft. Jones played a decade with the Rams before making brief appearances with the Chargers and Washington Redskins. He defined the pass-rushing defense in his time in the league.

Jones was notorious for his quick and aggressive style of play. He used a move called the “head slap”, where he would forcefully hit offensive linemen in the head to make them blink so they wouldn't be able to block him. He'd then get past them and reach the quarterback to sack them.

The move clearly worked well for Jones as he finished his career with 173.5 sacks, a number confirmed by Pro Football Reference in 2021. Notably, he is credited with coining the term “sack” that is readily used when speaking about defense.

“I developed a term that is used in the game right now called sacking the quarterback,” Jones said in a quote obtained by NFL.com. “Sacking a quarterback is just like you devastate a city or you cream a multitude of people. I mean it’s just like you put all the offensive players in one bag and I just take a baseball bat and beat on the bag.”

Jones also spoke of the head slap and how effective it was, saying it was designed to, “…give myself an initial head start on the pass rush, in other words, an extra step. Because anytime you go upside a man’s head…they may have a tendency to blink their eyes or close their eyes. And that’s all I needed.”

In a quote obtained by the New York Times, Jones gave credit to the initial originator of the move and spoke about its effectiveness.

“The head slap was not my invention, but Rembrandt, of course, did not invent painting. The quickness of my hands and the length of my arms, it was perfect for me. It was the greatest thing I ever did, and when I left the game, they outlawed it.”

Indeed, the NFL did outlaw the infamous “Head Slap” in 1977. The decision to ban this move was driven by the league's commitment to player safety. Recognizing the potential risks associated with excessive head contact, the NFL prioritized the well-being of its athletes.

This decision sparked controversy among players and fans alike. Many argued that the head slap should be a legal move in a physical game set and banning it would limit the effectiveness of defensive linemen looking to effectively rush the quarterback.

The banning of the head slap highlighted the growing concern for player safety in the NFL. Head injuries and concussions were becoming more prevalent, and steps needed to be taken to protect players from long-term damage. The ban on the head slap was just one of the many measures implemented by the NFL to improve player safety.

While some may argue that these rules and regulations have taken away from the physicality and intensity of the game, it is undeniable that they have made it much safer for players. Deacon Jones's infamous head slap may no longer be seen on the field, but his impact on the NFL and how defense is played is still felt in the sport of football.