There isn't much riding on this game for either team, but the Wichita State Shockers and Tulane Green Wave will face off for the first time this season to close out their regular seasons. The team split their two games last season, by nearly identical 82-76 and 83-76 scores. The Shockers are in a three-way tie for tenth place, and Tulane can get into the tenth-place conversation with a win. Tenth is a coveted seed in the American Athletic Conference, as they will get a bye to the second round. The 11th through 14th seeds must play off in the first round. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Wichita State-Tulane prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Wichita State has kept their head above water in the AAC by winning three of their last four games. The Shockers can guarantee a spot in the second round of the conference tournament with a win over the Green Wave. A positive for the Shockers is that they have fared well against the rest of the bottom half of the conference, so they'll feel good about any matchup in the first round. Regardless, a win in this game and a first-round bye will be their focus.
Tulane plummeted down the AAC standings by losing seven in a row and nine of their last ten. The Green Wave will likely have to take their punishment and play in the first round of the conference tournament. A win over Wichita State may set up a rematch between the two.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Wichita State-Tulane Odds
Wichita State: +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +130
Tulane: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -156
Over: 154.5 (-115)
Under: 154.5 (-105)
How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulane
Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Wichita State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Tulane has bottomed out in AAC play, losing seven straight games and failing to cover in six. The Green Wave started good but their play has trailed off, giving them an 11-16-1 against the spread record. Wichita State was the opposite, as they started poorly, but have improved as of late, covering three of their last four games. These two squads are trending in opposite directions at the right time for the Shockers.
Wichita State will be able to take advantage of Tulane's shoddy defense, as the Green Wave is one of the worst defensive units in college basketball. They rank 351st, allowing 80.2 points per game
Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread/Win
Tulane is playing their worst basketball of the season, but they do have some success to look back on against Wichita State. They've won four of the last five meetings with the Shockers, and have covered the same amount.
Tulane's offense has been attempting to outscore their defensive problems this season, but it hasn't been working over their last ten games. Wichita State's offense has had some problems this season, and their defense is also below average. The strategy hasn't worked for Tulane, but the 21st-ranked scoring offense in the nation could make something happen against the 205th-ranked scoring defense of the Shockers.
Final Wichita State-Tulane Prediction & Pick
The Shockers are in much better form than Tulane, and they seemingly have a lot more to play for on the final day of the season. Tulane would need a lot of things to go right if they want to get out of the first-round play-in at the bottom of the AAC standings, but Wichita State can avoid it with a victory. You can't look past how poorly Tulane has been playing of late, so take the Shockers to stay out of the bottom four in the conference and cover this game.
Final Wichita State-Tulane Prediction & Pick: Wichita State +2.5 (-102)