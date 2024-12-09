Wilberforce University is making history as Ohio’s first HBCU to launch a gymnastics team this January. The Lady Bulldogs are gearing up for their first competition, stepping into a role representing progress and perseverance for the university and the sport. With this launch, Wilberforce became only the third HBCU in the nation to establish a gymnastics program, proving that representation matters on and off the mats.

The team’s journey to this moment has been anything but ordinary. Jaidyn Bryant, a gymnast with a history of breaking barriers, is one of the athletes leading the charge. Bryant originally made history at Talladega College in Alabama, the second HBCU to form a gymnastics team after Tennessee’s Fisk University. But after just one season Talladega’s program folded due to a lack of funding, leaving athletes like Bryant searching for a new path.

“It was hard having to say goodbye to what I had, but I know everything happens for a reason,” Bryant said. That reason led her to Wilberforce, where she’s now part of a team determined to create lasting change.

The Lady Bulldogs’ formation is backed by strong community support, including partnerships with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics and local organizations like Dayton Academy and GTCO Gymnastics. These partnerships provide critical resources and training spaces, ensuring the team can hit the ground running despite the accelerated timeline.

Morgan Byrd, the team’s head coach, brings both passion and experience as a former gymnast. “When I was a gymnast, I always wanted to go to an HBCU,” Byrd shared. “This team has the support it needs to thrive, and I know we’re building something that’s here to stay. Now it’s all about rebooting the athletes’ minds, getting in the reps, and training efficiently. We’re moving fast, but we’re moving with purpose.”

Bryant and her teammates aren’t just competing they’re inspiring the next generation. “It’s not just for us,” Bryant said. “It’s for the little brown girls watching, knowing they can do this too. Every flip, every correction, it’s for something bigger than ourselves.”

The majority of athletes from Talladega’s now-defunct team have transferred to Wilberforce, ensuring their gymnastics journey continues. For many, this represents a second chance to chase their dreams while contributing to the legacy of HBCU athletics.

Wilberforce President Dr. Vann Newkirk expressed his excitement for the program, calling it a historic moment for the university. “Launching this gymnastics program is about creating opportunities,” he said. “This team represents our commitment to elevating the mission of HBCUs in sports and beyond.”

As the Lady Bulldogs prepare for their January debut, they carry a powerful message of resilience, representation, and hope. They’re not just hitting the mats they’re making history. With every flip, twist, and leap, they’re proving that the sky’s the limit for those willing to dream and work for it.