Jonathan Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, denies allegations that the actor's involvement in breaking up a high school fight near Hollywood High was a PR stunt. Chaudhry calls it “absurd” as the Kang actor was only trying to help.

Chaudhry points to recently surfaced footage from a different angle of the incident. This was posted on X by an individual claiming to be a fellow student.

The post wrote: “The Jonathan Majors fight was 100% real. I go to the school the fight was at, I know one of the girls who fought. It was over stupid high school stuff. Here’s another angle for everyone who’s saying there was no one there. No idea how TMZ got it first.”

After reports of Jonathan Major's heroic intervention in the altercation surfaced, many called it a lie. Online conspiracy theories proliferated, suggesting that the entire incident was staged.

Many claim it's to bolster his public image amid an ongoing assault case. Some even went so far as to speculate that the individuals involved were paid actors. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District reported that the school authorities are currently investigating.

However, Majors' lawyer asserts the fight was real. And that the new video angle should quell any lingering doubts about the authenticity of the incident. She argues that the evidence clearly supports the actor's genuine intentions during the confrontation.

Currently, there are no further details regarding the students involved in the fight. Meanwhile, Jonathan Major and his lawyer remains true to their word on the fight being real, and not staged.