The Wild and the Ducks meet in Anaheim! The Wild have started red-hot this season, while the Ducks have been inconsistent and have struggled at times this year. We continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Ducks prediction and pick.

The Wild were inconsistent last season but have been great this year. Kirill Kaprizov was their key last year and has been even better this year. The Wild are already playing much better than they were last year. This is a big matchup against the Ducks on the road and is another opportunity to extend their winning streak.

The Ducks were one of the worst teams in the NHL last season and are just as bad this year. They are struggling across both offense and defense. Troy Terry has been the biggest key for the Ducks this year. He has carried them when needed. The Ducks need consistency after struggling as much as they have this season. They can make a huge statement in this game against the Wild.

Here are the Wild-Duck NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Ducks Odds

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -188

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline: +155

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Wild vs Ducks

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North/KCOP, Victory+

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild's defense has been great this year. They are the top defense in the NHL and allow 2.35 goals per game, with a 92.4% save percentage. The key for them on defense is their goalie tandem of Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury. Gustavsson had 20 wins in 45 games, allowing 3.06 goals per game and an 89.9% save percentage last year. Then, this season, Gustavsson has 12 wins, four losses, and three overtime losses through 19 games. He also allows 2.04 goals per game, and they have a 92.9% save percentage. On the other side, Fleury had 17 wins in 40 games and allowed 2.98 goals per game with an 89.5% save percentage. Fleury has had five wins and one overtime loss this year in six games. He also allows 2.64 goals per game, and they have a 90.5% save percentage. This defense has a great matchup against the Ducks and how much they have struggled on offense this year. They should be the difference in the game.

The Wild's offense was inconsistent last season, but they have played great this year. They score 3.20 goals per game and have an 11.1% shooting percentage. Kirill Kaprizov carried the team when needed last season. He led with 96 points and 46 goals. Then, this year, Kaprizov has been great in his own right once again, leading the team in points at 39, assists at 23, and goals at 16. This offense has a great matchup against the Ducks because they have been solid on offense, but the Wild have a lot of talent that can potentially be too much for them.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks had one of the worst defenses in the entire NHL last season and have steadily improved this year. They are allowing 2.96 goals per game and have a 91.5% save percentage. The key for them on defense are goalies Lukas Dostal, John Gibson, and James Reimer. Dostal has six wins and seven losses, with two overtime losses, through 15 games. He also allows 2.73 goals per game with a 92.1% save percentage. Gibson has four wins, two losses, and one overtime loss through seven games. He then allows 2.57 goals per game with a 91.9% save percentage. Finally, James Reimer has only appeared in two games as a goalie and has lost both. He is allowing 4.50 goals per game with an 86.4% save percentage. The defense has seen a huge improvement this year, but there will be a huge challenge in this game against the Minnesota Wild and their offense.

The Ducks' offense struggled last year and has not improved as much as their defense. They score 2.50 goals per game and have a 9.1% shooting percentage. Last season, Frank Vatrano led the team in total points with 60 and goals scored with 37. This season, Troy Terry leads the way in points with 19, assists with 13, and total goals with six. He is the difference-maker for the offense this season. The Ducks' offense has struggled, and if they do not get Terry involved early and often, then the Wild have the defense to bother him and overwhelm the season with their physicality.

Final Wild-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Wild are a much better team in this game than the Ducks. However, the Ducks are playing at home. The Wild have won three straight entering this game, and I do think that their offense and defense are head and shoulders ahead of the Ducks'. Still, home icw matters, and I think the Ducks cover, but the Wild escape with a win to extend their winning streak to four games.

Final Wild-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Anaheim Ducks +1.5 (-168)