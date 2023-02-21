Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson was a terror for opposing offenses in his years with the Crimson Tide, so much so that he’s projected as a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

As usual, everyone wants to compare this year’s players to someone that’s in the league already. In this case, Anderson has been compared to Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller.

Some might agree with this comparison, but if anyone brought a Will Anderson-Von Miller comp to CBS Sports draft analyst Pete Prisco, he would shoot this down in a hurry. Here’s the tweet to prove it.

The Von Miller-Will Anderson comparisons don’t work for me. He isn’t nearly as explosive os sudden. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) February 21, 2023

Upon first look at this tweet from Prisco, one could take this as a shade towards Anderson, but it probably shouldn’t be. In Miller, we’re talking about a guy who is a two-time Super Bowl champion, and was the game’s MVP in the 2015 season as a member of the Denver Broncos. He was also the No. 2 overall pick in 2011 coming out of Texas A&M.

If anything, it’s a compliment for Anderson to even draw these comparisons in the first place. With that said, the expectations are probably set too high for all of the draftees. Yes, the players would say they don’t mind the comps because that says they can do great things in the NFL once they get there. It’s definitely logical to look at those comments as flattering.

But here’s a thought. How about those players become the first versions of themselves, besides following someone else’s footsteps? They already have enough on their plates as it is, so they probably can do without the added pressure.

Until then, we may have to get used to the Anderson-Miller comparisons. Just don’t let Prisco hear them.