In the city by the Bay, San Francisco Giants legend Will Clark has never shied away from sharing his opinions on the modern state of baseball. Now, under the new President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey, it appears Clark’s criticisms have started to resonate within the organization. In recent weeks, the Giants have made moves that align with Clark’s vision for the team, including changes to their analytics approach and hitting philosophy.

Posey’s first major change was relocating the Giants’ analytics department from a prominent position in the team’s clubhouse. While this doesn’t signal an abandonment of analytics entirely, it reflects a recalibration of their role in daily operations. Clark, a vocal critic of the analytics-driven decision-making that defined the Farhan Zaidi era, celebrated the move on his Deuces Wild podcast, which he co-hosts with Eric Byrnes.

“The San Francisco Giants even called me up and freaking slapped me on the freaking hand about this too,” Clark said on the podcast. “Now that Buster has come out and reiterated kind of what I said, I don’t get no slaps on the hand no more. Imagine that.”

While Clark acknowledged the analysts might have taken his earlier comments personally, he stood firm in his belief that gut instinct and on-field observation should trump numbers in certain situations. “You’re coming up to me and you’re telling me on a piece of paper that I’m wrong? F—k you,” Clark said. “I’m sticking with me. I ain’t sticking with you.”

Giants are moving away from the analytics

Another area of focus for Clark has been the Giants’ hitting philosophy, which he has harshly criticized. On his podcast, Clark regularly rants about hitters with low batting averages, high strikeout rates, and a singular focus on power, calling them “f—king assholes.” His disdain for the modern, analytics-driven approach to hitting is well-documented.

Recently, the Giants announced a new hitting philosophy aimed at reducing strikeouts, improving strike zone discipline, and emphasizing situational hitting. The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly reported that Posey’s approach emphasizes versatility, encouraging young hitters to balance power with an ability to adjust their swings and protect the strike zone.

“In Posey’s holistic model, a young power hitter shouldn’t be a one-trick pony hellbent on launch angle and exit velocity with every swing,” Baggarly wrote.

Clark, who has long been critical of the game’s reliance on analytics, seems pleased with Posey’s direction for the Giants. Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper noted that Posey is keenly aware of Clark’s opinions. “I can guarantee you that Buster doesn’t miss any of that,” Kuiper said on KNBR’s Murph and Markus show.

While Posey may not explicitly endorse Clark’s colorful language, his actions speak volumes. From moving the analytics department to revising the team’s hitting strategy, Posey appears to be steering the Giants toward a philosophy more in line with Clark’s traditional approach. For Clark, the changes represent a victory for gut instincts and baseball fundamentals over data-driven dogma. “These are the points I’m trying to make,” Clark said. “And some people, thank God, are starting to listen.”