Professional boxer Gervonta Davis entered a guilty plea on Thursday morning regarding a Nov. 2020 hit-and-run case, and the sentencing date is not expected to affect plans for his fight with Ryan Garcia, according to Boxing Scene’s Jake Donovan.

The fight details must be finalized by April 15 in order for the proposed Davis Garcia match to go ahead, per Donovan.

Davis pleaded guilty to four traffic offenses in connection to the hit-and-run crash that injured four people, CBS Baltimore reported.

The 27-year-old West Baltimore native was charged with 14 counts related to the crash, including four counts of failing to return and remain at the scene of a crash involving bodily injury, court records show.

The crash itself occurred just after 2 a.m. ET on Nov.5, 2020. Davis is accused of being behind the wheel of a Lamborghini that ran a red light at the intersection of Washington and Martin Luther King boulevards, before striking another vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The four people inside the other vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment, but their injuries were not believed to be serious. Davis was reportedly at a Baltimore nightclub earlier before the crash, with a law enforcement source saying the crash happened less than 30 minutes after he left the club.

The crash occurred just a few days after Davis successful defended his WBA Lightweight Championship. He has a perfect 28-0 boxing record with an incredible 26 knockouts.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is a fight boxing fans have long been eager for, and it seems finally about to come to fruition, with ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reporting April 15 as the fight date in Las Vegas.

Ryan Garcia also boasts a perfect professional record of 23-0, with his most recent win coming over Javier Fortuna by sixth-round knockout in July.