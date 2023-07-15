Himmy Butler.

Shakira, the renowned Colombian singer, and Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler have been taking their time getting to know each other as they continue to go on dates. According to an exclusive source speaking to Us Weekly, their relationship is in the early stages, and it's too soon to determine if there is long-term potential. The insider also mentioned that Shakira, who is 46 years old, is not bothered by their 13-year age difference, Yahoo reports.

The source further revealed that Jimmy Butler brings joy to Shakira's life and makes her smile. While Shakira's children have been fans of the athlete for a while now, the singer and Butler have only recently begun following each other on social media and have known each other for a short period. Shakira had previously posted a video of herself cheering for the Miami Heat during a game in May, which Butler had liked. These interactions seem to have set the stage for their budding connection.

Recently, they were at Wimbledon, sitting a few rows apart. Following the game, folks spotted them partying together. As reported by E! News, Shakira and Butler had dinner together, arriving separately at one of London's popular celebrity restaurants. Witnesses observed them looking cozy as they ordered their meals, adding to the intrigue surrounding their relationship.

Shakira's previous long-term relationship with Gerard Piqué, a soccer player, came to an end in June 2022 after over a decade together. While rumors of infidelity on Piqué's part circulated, neither Shakira nor Piqué directly addressed the speculation.

As Shakira and Jimmy Butler take their time to explore their connection, it appears that their 13-year age difference is not a concern for the singer. While the relationship is still in its early stages, Shakira's happiness in Butler's company suggests that they are enjoying each other's company and building a connection worth exploring.