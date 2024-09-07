Will Levis' net worth in 2024 is $5 million. Levis took control of the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback position in 2023, and it doesn't look like he has any plans of relinquishing that job very soon. Let's look at Will Levis' net worth in 2024.

What is Will Levis' net worth in 2024?: $5 million (estimate)

Will Levis' net worth in 2024 sits at about $5 million, according to Pro Football Network.

Levis was born in Newton, Massachusetts, on June 27, 1999. He grew up in Madison, Connecticut, and played football at Xavier High School in Middletown, Connecticut. He set school records as a senior for passing touchdowns with 27 and passing yards with 2,793. Levis committed to play college football at Penn State.

Will Levis' college career

Levis attended Penn State for the duration of a bachelor's degree in finance from their Smeal College of Business. However, Levis didn't get much playing time with the Nittany Lions, as Sean Clifford was their starter for most of his tenure. Levis redshirted in his first season and became Clifford's backup for the next two seasons.

Levis made his first career start against Rutgers in 2019, completing 8 of 14 passes for 81 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also had 108 rushing yards. He threw 102 passes in his Penn State career, completing 61 for 644 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Levis also ran for 473 yards with six touchdowns.

Levis transferred to the University of Kentucky in 2021 to attempt one more shot at becoming a college football star. It proved the right move for his career, as he became their starter for Week 1 and threw for 367 yards with four touchdowns.

The Levis hype grew as the season wore on, as he started all 13 games. He completed 233 of 253 passes for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also ran for 376 yards with nine touchdowns. Levis put Kentucky back on the map, leading them to a 10-3 record and a bowl game win over No. 15 Iowa.

Levis' play dropped off in 2022, with most of his numbers dropping from the previous season. His numbers dropping led to the more infamous dropping moment of his career, as he fell to the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Will Levis' professional career

Levis began to generate some hype leading up to the draft with some even projecting him as the first-overall pick. However, the Tennessee Titans didn't take him until the 33rd-overall pick. Levis and his girlfriend Gia Duddy created a viral moment at the NFL Draft as they attended the first round of the draft and waited to no avail for his name to be called.

Levis' fall down the draft board caused him to receive just a four-year, $9.5 million contract. He began his career as a third-string quarterback behind Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis, which confirmed that the Titans were planning to view him as a project.

Levis proved the front office wrong, as he made his NFL debut and first start in Week 8 when Tannehill had to miss the game with an injury. His first NFL start had a lot of similarities to his first college start, throwing for 238 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Levis wouldn't relinquish the starting job for the rest of the season, as he had 262 yards and an interception the following week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Levis' emergence as the future starter of the Titans came against the Miami Dolphins on the road on December 11, 2023. The Titans trailed by 14 points with 2:49 remaining in the game, but Levis led the team on consecutive touchdown drives to win 28-27. It was the first 300-yard passing game of Levis' career, finishing with 327 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Levis finished the rookie season with 1,808 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. However, the team still struggled with just a 3-6 record, but they could take a major step up in 2024 with Levis holding his role under center.

Will Levis' personal life

Levis has been able to get some endorsement deals in one of the weirdest ways possible. He gained plenty of attention in the lead-up to the draft, revealing his strange eating and drinking habits. Two of the craziest reveals were that he eats unpeeled bananas and puts mayonnaise in his coffee.

Levis signed a lifetime supply of Hellmann's mayonnaise contract shortly after signing his rookie deal and also announced a new fragrance brand before the 2024 season. Levis' new fragrance is “Will Levis No. 8, Parfum de Mayonnaise.” Yes, it smells exactly how it sounds.

Levis comes from a very sports-oriented family. His father Mike played football at Denison University, while his mom, Beth Kelley, was a two-time All-American soccer player at Yale. His great-grandfather was also an All-American football player at Cornell University and a head coach for three college teams.

Nevertheless, did Will Levis' net worth in 2024 surprise you?