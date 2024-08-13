Who knew that a strange coffee habit would lead to a perfume endorsement for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis? Even Levis likely did not predict that would happen in 2024. Then again, weird things happen all the time because the internet just loves consuming anything that doesn't make sense.

Hellmann's Mayonnaise has just announced the launch of a perfume inspired by the Titans signal-caller's known dietetic oddity, which is drinking coffee with, well, mayo.

Don't believe us? The company even released a video ad about it.

It even has a dedicated website where the product is elaborately described.

The said perfume, called Will Levis No. 8, Pefum de Mayonnaise (this is real folks), “opens with a bright burst of tart lemon.” In what can be considered a monumental feat in copywriting, Hellmann's Mayonnaise further detailed the product: “At the heart of the fragrance lies a creamy, daring mayonnaise accord offering a smooth and complex heart.”

But it's not all about mayo-inspired. Coffee is still part of the experience: “And of course, this fragrance would not be complete without subtle coffee undertones, reminiscent of Will’s signature mayonnaise infused caffeine beverage.”

As mentioned earlier, this isn't some kind of gag Hellmann's Mayonnaise is running.

“No jokes here, it's real and it's GREATNESS!” said the company's official X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) account responded to a fan who insinuated that it's all a joke.

Levis is expected to be the Titans starter come Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season after he went 3-6 with 1,808 passing yards and eight touchdowns to go with four interceptions on 58.4 percent completion rate during his NFL rookie season in 2023.

Social media reactions to Titans QB Will Levis' perfume and ad

“Can’t wait to get this sprayed on my chest and neck, thanks Hellmanns!” said @ihitthrees.

“This video zesty as hell…I LOVE IT” – @titanupking

“I hate mayonnaise and this made me want some. #TitanUp 😂” – @The_FourtyFirst.

“this is so niche, best fragrance ever” – @NewManWhoDis72

“LFG! Can’t wait to smell like QB1 #TitanUp” – @Buddystoned69

“😂 great commercial for all those cologne junkies like myself. 😂” – @DevinRHenderson