The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen a number of notable players sign elsewhere during the offseason. Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Justin Turner highlight the offensive departures, while pitchers such as Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney also left LA. The Dodgers pitching rotation, led by Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias, features enough talent to get by. However, there is no question that the lineup isn’t as intimidating as it once was. But catcher Will Smith could prove to be the X-Factor.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts will lead the Dodgers’ offense in 2023. The addition of JD Martinez helps matters as well. With that being said, the offensive prowess of Will Smith has been overlooked by many. Let’s take a look at why Will Smith is going to save the Dodgers during the 2023 campaign.

*Stats via Will Smith’s Baseball Reference page.

Why Will Smith can save the Dodgers in 2023

Will Smith is arguably the best hitting-catcher in baseball. JT Realmuto and Willson Contreras are certainly in that conversation as well. Regardless, Smith is an all-around impressive offensive presence.

He owns a career slash line of .261/.356/.501 with an .856 OPS. Smith has seen uptick in power over the past two seasons as well, hitting 25 home runs in 2021 and 24 in 2022. But Smith, who’s only 27-years old, may have even greater things in store.

His strikeout rate dipped from over 20 percent to just under 17 percent in 2022. Although his walk rate and OPB declined as well, he still posted a respectable OBP of .343 last year. Will Smith hit more line drives in 2022 than he did in 2021, and his hard-hit percentage has sat at right around 43.5 percent over the past two years.

Will Smith also excels at hitting the ball up the middle. In previous seasons, many of his line drives/ground balls that were headed to centerfield ended being outs due to the shift. But given the shift restrictions set to take place in 2023, Smith may be in line for a batting average increase.

As aforementioned, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are the Dodgers’ best hitters. JD Martinez, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor will also play important roles. And there are a number of breakout candidates as well.

But Will Smith is a star who will provide a crucial boost for this Dodgers’ 2023 lineup.