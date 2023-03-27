Actor William Shatner recently took to Twitter to question Elon Musk about rumors of Twitter charging for verified accounts. In his tweet, Shatner expressed his annoyance at the thought of having to pay for something he had been using for free for the past 15 years. His tweet quickly gained attention and sparked a conversation among his followers.

Hey @elonmusk what’s this about blue checks going away unless we pay Twitter? I’ve been here for 15 years giving my ⏰ & witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you’re telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this-the Colombia Records & Tape Club?🙄 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 26, 2023

Unfortunately, this isn’t Musk’s first rodeo with the controversy surrounding Twitter. Remember the previous incident in March involving Elon Musk and a former Twitter employee, Haraldur Thorleifsson. Thorleifsson, who has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, was laid off from Twitter and had no response from the company for nine days regarding his employment status, as reported by NPR. He turned to Twitter to ask Musk if he could help him get an answer.

In a surreal exchange, Musk questioned Thorleifsson’s work and disability, leading to accusations of discrimination against the employee. While the exchange was ongoing, Thorleifsson received an email informing him that he was no longer employed at Twitter.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Musk later apologized for his misunderstanding of Thorleifsson’s situation, admitting that the information he was given was untrue or not meaningful. He added that Thorleifsson is “considering remaining at Twitter.”

The incident raised concerns about Musk’s behavior on social media and his treatment of disabled individuals. It also highlights the precarious situation of employees under Musk’s leadership, as many have been laid off or fired in recent months.

William Shatner’s tweet to Musk serves as a lighthearted reminder that not everything on social media is serious and that even high-profile individuals can have their complaints and concerns. However, it also brings to light the very real issues faced by the bluebird employees and the need for better treatment and support.