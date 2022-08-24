The Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun will square off Wednesday night in a do-or-die Game 3 of their first-round playoff matchup. The Wings have been down their best player throughout the series, with Arike Ogunbowale sidelined through injury. That could change ahead of the series finale, however, as the Wings announced Ogunbowale is considered probable for the clash with Connecticut, via ESPN.

Arike Ogunbowale is probable for Wednesday’s decisive Wings-Sun Game 3. But Teaira McCowan, Dallas' other bigs and the coaching chess match will likely decide the game. https://t.co/8gl7XPgcXD — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) August 24, 2022

Getting Ogunbowale back is a huge boost for the Wings, as she was the team’s leading scorer throughout the regular season. Ogunbowale has been sidelined since August 6, but could make her return to action on Wednesday night, nearly three weeks since her most recent appearance.

The Wings lost the series opener 93-68 with Ogunbowale unavailable, but they managed to grab a big win in Game 2. It was the Wings’ other starters who carried the charge in Game 2. Kayla Thornton led the team with 20 points, shooting an efficient 8-for-12 from the field. Allisha Gray (15 points, 8 assists) and Marina Mabrey (14 points, 6 rebounds) also turned in strong performances to keep Dallas’ season alive.

Now, the Wings are expecting to get the heart and soul of their squad back in time for the most critical game of the season. Arike Ogunbowale’s importance can’t be understated. The 25-year-old made her second All-Star Game in 2022 and averaged 19.7 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 triples per game, averaging 30.7 minutes per night.

It’s a win-or-go-home situation on Wednesday night, so the Wings will be eager to get their All-Star guard back on the court in order to give the Sun, who are favored in the matchup, a run for their money. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. EST.