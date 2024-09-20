Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale has been ruled out for the team's regular season finale on Thursday against the Las Vegas Aces. Ogunbowale is dealing with an illness and was ultimately a late addition to the injury report.

Teaira McCowan and Stephanie Soares were also ruled out for the game in Las Vegas. McCowan is suspended for the contest since she recently received her seventh technical foul of the season. Meanwhile, Soares is dealing with a knee injury.

Ogunbowale's absence was a surprise. Her season is now officially over. It was a tremendous 2024 campaign for the Wings star from an individual standpoint. Ogunbowale broke the Wings' all-time scoring record and later recorded the 4,000th point of her career.

Wings star Arike Ogunbowale's final stats for 2024 season

Ogunbowale was selected to the fourth All-Star game of her career in 2024. She won the WNBA All-Star Game MVP as well.

Overall, Ogunbowale finishes the season with a scoring average of 22.2 points per game, the second highest mark of her career. Ogunbowale also recorded 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per outing.

She is one of the best players in the entire WNBA. The Wings' season did not go to plan overall, as injuries told the story of their '24 campaign. Still, Ogunbowale enjoyed an impressive season of her own.

In the end, Ogunbowale's primary focus is on leading her team to victories. She wants to win games, and is not focused on individual statistics. That is a big reason why she holds so much respect as a leader for this Wings team. Her teammates know that Ogunbowale is a winning player.

The Wings will attempt to turn things around in 2025, but Arike Ogunbowale should still be proud of everything she accomplished on the floor in 2024. Ogunbowale would love to see the Wings upset the Aces to finish the season.