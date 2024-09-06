ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Wings take on the Atlanta Dream. Our WNBA odds series has our Wings Dream prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Wings Dream.

What a most unexpected pressure cooker this WNBA game is. It's not the headliner on Friday night. Caitlin Clark and the red-hot Indiana Fever playing WNBA title contender Minnesota is the number one attraction, closely followed by the Las Vegas-Connecticut battle in New England. However, while those two games get going in the 7:30 p.m. Eastern time game window, there will also be this Dallas-Atlanta contest to keep track of. Fever-Lynx and Aces-Sun are important for determining playoff seeding, but this is the game with the most riding on it in terms of playoff qualification and the push to survive the regular season.

The Chicago Sky's seven-game losing streak has catapulted Atlanta, Washington, and Dallas into playoff contention. Atlanta begins the night tied with Chicago and half a game ahead of Washington for the eighth and final playoff spot, the only spot in the league not yet claimed. Seven of the eight spots have been clinched; all that's left is No. 8, and this game could very well decide which team gets the nod, though there will be several more games over the next 12 days to fully resolve the outcome.

If the Sky do lose their eighth straight game on Friday night (to the Los Angeles Sparks at home, a game the Sky frankly can't afford to lose), Atlanta could become the favorite for the eighth spot with a win here against Dallas. If the Dream and Sky both lose, the Washington Mystics would improbably move into eighth place after starting the season 0-12.

For Dallas, this is truly a must-win game by any measurement. The Wings aren't completely out of the running for the No. 8 spot, but after losing at home to Washington earlier this week, they have no leverage or margin for error. They are two games out of eighth place, but they have to climb over three teams — Chicago, Atlanta, Washington — which means that they need help from that many other sources down the stretch. If they lose to Atlanta days after falling to Washington, their path to the playoffs will be blocked on even more fronts. A loss here almost certainly ends Dallas' playoff hopes.

No WNBA game on Friday can match the level of urgency and season-defining centrality attached to this game.

Here are the Wings-Dream WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Wings-Dream Odds

Dallas Wings: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Atlanta Dream: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 167.5 (-110)

Under: 167.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wings vs. Dream

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dallas Wings are going to be really angry with themselves if they don't make the playoffs, primarily because we have seen them play really well on a few select occasions. Dallas crushed Minnesota by 18 points not that long ago. You watch Dallas play like that — thrashing a good team by a large margin — and wonder why the Wings can't do that more often. Dallas has a higher level it can attain, and if it does play at that higher level, it should win this game comfortably against an inconsistent Atlanta squad.

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dream have been a better team since the Olympic break. They won three straight right out of the break. After then losing a few games to some of the W's better teams, they hammered the Sparks in Los Angeles before losing in Phoenix to the Mercury. The Dream have had a few days off for this game and are back at home. Expect them to play a good game against a below-average Dallas team with the playoffs squarely on the line.

Final Wings-Dream Prediction & Pick

We love this spot for the Dream. They're back at home, they're rested, and they're playing for the playoffs. Take Atlanta.

Final Wings-Dream Prediction & Pick: Dream -2.5