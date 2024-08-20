ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Wings take on the New York Liberty. Our WNBA odds series has our Wings Liberty prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Wings Liberty.

The New York Liberty are clearly the team to beat in the WNBA this season. New York just went into Las Vegas and easily handled the defending champion Aces. It's New York's second win of the season in Las Vegas. The Liberty have also defeated the second-place Connecticut Sun multiple times. They have repeatedly beaten the better teams in the league. They have set the bar high and have been able to win regularly on the road. They are closing in on the No. 1 seed for the WNBA playoffs. The run to the league championship runs through New York. The Liberty have developed their bench in 2024, but they also have elite players in their starting five. There is a lot of balance and diversity of skill on this roster, which helps explain why the Liberty have been the class of the league this season.

Here are the Wings-Liberty WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Wings-Liberty Odds

Dallas Wings: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +650

New York Liberty: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1100

Over: 174.5 (-110)

Under: 174.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wings vs Liberty

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The point spread is very large. Dallas is not going to win this game outright, but the Wings have not completely capitulated in a number of their tougher road games this season. One example is a road trip to Connecticut, where the Wings led by three points inside the final three minutes of regulation before barely falling short. If the Wings can play the Sun close on the road, they can certainly do the same to the Liberty. Dallas is not a consistent team, but the Wings — who beat Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever just before the Olympic break — have their moments and have sprung a few upsets this season. Even if they don't win, they can certainly keep this game closer than 12 to 13 points.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty are the best team in the WNBA. Beyond that, they have easily covered the spread in each of their first two games after the Olympic break. This team is a wrecking ball, and the win over the Aces on the road on Saturday was especially convincing, a clear statement made by a team which is playing with the hunger of a group intent on nothing less than a championship in 2024. The Liberty should steamroll the Wings. Dallas got rolled by the Connecticut Sun coming out of the Olympic break, allowing 109 points. If Dallas can allow 109 to Connecticut, it can allow 115 points to New York. The Wings just don't seem to offer any threat which will really challenge New York. The Liberty are playing well right now, but the Wings are not playing at or near their very best. It raises the point that if you're uncertain about betting for the Liberty, you can always flip the script and say you're betting against the Wings. Betting against a bad team can often be more profitable than betting for a good team.

Final Wings-Liberty Prediction & Pick

The Liberty should absolutely smash Dallas. Take New York.

