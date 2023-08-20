Dallas takes on Washington for a WNBA battle! Catch the WNBA series with our Wings-Mystics prediction, odds, pick, and how to watch.

The Wings (17-14) are second in the Western Conference and rank fourth in the entire WNBA. Dallas is back in the win column after getting a 20-point win over Connecticut last timeout.

The Mystics (15-16) are back to winning ways after a three-game losing streak by acquiring victories over Chicago and Indiana. Washington currently got the seventh spot in the WNBA playoffs.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Wings-Mystics Odds

Dallas Wings: -5.5 (-114)

Washington Mystics: +5.5 (-106)

Over: 165.5 (-114)

Under: 165.5 (-105)

How to Watch Wings vs. Mystics

TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Washington, Monumental Sports, Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Stream: WNBA League Pass

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why The Wings Could Cover The Spread

Presently, the Dallas Wings hold a tally of 17 victories and 14 losses, equating to a winning rate of 54.83%. While they lag behind by 11 games for the top position, they are currently in contention for the playoffs alongside Las Vegas, Minnesota, and Los Angeles as Western Conference candidates.

The Wings' offensive might was put on full display during their two triumphs over the Sun. In an 91-81 victory at their home ground just eight days ago, Connecticut found themselves unable to contain Satou Sabally, who matched her career-best performance with 28 points. Arike Ogunbowale and Crystal Dangerfield also added 23 and 16 points respectively. Subsequently, in a 95-75 victory on the road last Friday, the Sun struggled to slow down Arike Ogunbowale, who drained 7 of 9 three-pointers and recorded a game-high 30 points. In their previous match, Dangerfield, Kalani Brown, Teaira McCowan, and Natasha Howard also achieved double-digit scoring.

Following five losses in their past nine games, the Dallas Wings are eager to secure a victory. Their current standing places them in the fourth seed position. Averaging 86.6 points with a shooting accuracy of 43.6%, they permit opponents an average of 83.8 points with a shooting accuracy of 44%. Their three-point shooting rate stands at 30.9%, and their free throw accuracy is 79.8%. On the defensive end, they allow a three-point shooting rate of 35.6% while grabbing an average of 38.9 rebounds per game.

Arike Ogunbowale is contributing an average of 21.2 points and 4.4 assists, while Satou Sabally holds an average of 18 points and 8.5 rebounds. Natasha Howard is the third player with a double-digit scoring average, and Teaira McCowan is securing an average of 8.4 rebounds. These players delivered standout performances in Dallas' previous encounters with the Mystics this season, resulting in victories by margins of 17 and 28 points.

Odyssey Sims is listed as day-to-day leading up to this match, whereas Lou Lopez Senechal and Diamond DeShields remain absent for an extended period. Dallas is expecting contributions from all corners, which means players like Madison Siegrist, Veronica Burton, and Awak Kuier are likely to make significant contributions against the opposing team.

Why The Mystics Could Cover The Spread

The Washington Mystics currently hold a record of 15 wins and 16 losses. After struggling to secure victories for more than a month and a half, they have finally managed to string together back-to-back wins for the first time since June. However, in order to maintain their positive momentum, the Mystics are facing a formidable challenge today as they take on the visiting Dallas Wings.

In their recent victory against Chicago, which ended with a score of 83-76, Brittney Sykes stood out by scoring an impressive 30 points, making 11 of 18 shots. This remarkable performance was repeated in their Friday triumph against Indiana, where Sykes once again achieved a 30-point game, shooting 11 of 19. Contributing to the wins against the Sky, Queen Egbo, and Tianna Hawkins combined for 29 points, while Natasha Cloud added 16 points in the victory over the Fever.

The Mystics have encountered difficulties recently, losing 11 of their last 17 games and 6 of their last 9. They currently hold the seventh-seed position. In terms of statistics, the team has been averaging 80.9 points with a shooting accuracy of 42.8 percent, while allowing opponents to score 81.8 points with a shooting accuracy of 44.3 percent. Their three-point shooting rate stands at 32.7 percent, and they have a free throw accuracy of 82.1 percent. On the defensive end, they are allowing a three-point shooting rate of 35.5 percent and are grabbing an average of 31.9 rebounds per game.

Elena Delle Donne has been contributing an average of 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds, while Brittney Sykes is close behind with an average of 15.6 points and 3.9 assists. Natasha Cloud also holds a double-digit scoring average, and Ariel Atkins has been providing 2.6 assists per game. Looking back, the Mystics' most recent victories against Dallas occurred in 2022, with them triumphing in all three matchups.

However, in this game, the Mystics will be without the presence of Shakira Austin, Elena Delle Donne, and Kristi Toliver. This absence creates an opportunity for players like Shatori-Walker Kimbrough, Myisha Hines-Allen, Meng Li, and Queen Egbo to step up and increase their production on the court.

Final Wings-Mystics Prediction & Pick

The roster reduction for the hosts will make this match lopsided, and Washington found it hard to take advantage of their bonus points in recent games. Back the visitors to get another win

Final Wings-Mystics Prediction & Pick: Dallas Wings -5.5 (-114), Under 165.5 (-114)