ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Wings take on the Chicago Sky. Our WNBA odds series has our Wings Sky prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Wings Sky.

The Chicago Sky finally broke their seven-game losing streak on Friday. They pounded the Los Angeles Sparks and took advantage of a soft spot on their schedule. It's hard to win seven in a row in pro sports, and it's also hard to lose seven in a row. The odds of being relentlessly great or terrible aren't good, but the Sky were relentlessly terrible for the past few weeks. They finally got a beatable opponent and took advantage.

Now they have to do that again when they host the Dallas Wings on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas, if you have followed the WNBA closely this season, might be the league's most exasperating team. Los Angeles is simply a bad team. Washington started the season poorly but steadily improved over the course of the campaign. Atlanta struggled with injuries and got better after the Olympic break when Jordin Canada got healthier. The other teams which might miss the playoffs all have some legitimate explanations for why they have fallen short. With Dallas, it's a little more complicated.

How can a team which beat the Minnesota Lynx twice — and once by 18 points — be this bad overall? How can a team which led the Sun in Connecticut with under three minutes remaining fall to 9-25 in the league? How can a team which beat the defending champion Las Vegas Aces be 11th in a 12-team league?Dallas shows, once every few games, that it can play really good basketball against quality opposition. For some reason, the Wings can't play consistently, and they can't hold leads. They have been a bad second-half and fourth-quarter team all season long, letting wins turn into losses. Friday night was the latest example. The Wings led Atlanta 61-45 early in the third quarter and let that game slip through their fingers in overtime. The Wings played the first 22 minutes like a playoff team and then played the final 18 minutes plus overtime like a bad team. When a group is so volatile and displays a Jekyll and Hyde split identity, this is what happens. Seasons with a lot of promise and potential turn into disappointments.

Dallas is almost certainly going to miss the playoffs, but if the Wings want to maintain a slight chance going into the final five games of the season, this game is an absolute must.

Chicago is tied with Atlanta and one game ahead of Washington for the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA. Dallas is three games back and has zero margin for error.

Here are the Wings-Sky WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Wings-Sky Odds

Dallas Wings: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Chicago Sky: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 171 (-112)

Under: 171 (-108)

How To Watch Wings vs Sky

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra, Marquee Sports, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free trial)*

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Wings are a maddening, frustrating team to watch. You saw why against Atlanta. Yet, for most of that game, Dallas was covering the spread and has moments in which it looks like a really good team.

It's also worth noting that the Sky feasted on the Sparks, the worst team in the WNBA, to end their seven-game skid. Dallas is not a good team, but it is better than Los Angeles and knows it must win this game to have any remote chance of a playoff spot heading into the final few games of the regular season. Dallas will be motivated, and Dallas can give the Sky problems.

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

The end of the seven-game losing streak should make Chicago a lot more relaxed in this game. You should see the Sky begin to build back their confidence at home against a bad Dallas team.

Final Wings-Sky Prediction & Pick

Neither team is dependable, so you should look at other WNBA games for betting plays on the Sunday card.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Wings-Sky Prediction & Pick: Sky moneyline