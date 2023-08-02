Dallas Wings visit the Seattle Storm for a WNBA battle! Check out our WNBA odds series with this Wings-Storm prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch.

Dallas (14-11) has been erratic in the past three games. A win over the Mystics was sandwiched between losses to Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces. On the back of a one-game loss to the WNBA leaders, Dallas hopes to bounce back here on the road.

Seattle (6-19) shares the worst record in the Women's National Basketball Association with the Phoenix Mercury. The Storm will try to bank on their two-game winning streak and hope that run continues in front of their fans.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Wings-Storm Odds

Dallas Wings: -5.5 (-110)

Seattle Storm: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 168.5 (-113)

Under: 168.5 (-113)

How to Watch Wings vs. Storm

TV: FOX 13+, Amazon Prime Video – Seattle, Bally Sports Southwest Extra, CBS Sports

Stream: WNBA League Pass

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

*Watch WNBA LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Wings Could Cover The Spread

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Currently, in the Western Conference, the Dallas Wings are in second place, but they are far behind the Las Vegas Aces. Rather than chasing first place, Dallas aims to maintain their position ahead of teams like Minnesota and Los Angeles. Although their five-game winning streak was recently snapped, they hope to start another series of wins.

In their last game, the Wings suffered a 104-91 loss to the Aces. Despite productive efforts from several players, the Wings were unable to match the production of the best team in the league. Teaira McCowan earned her sixth double-double of the season with 25 points and 14 rebounds, eight of which were offensive rebounds. Satou Sabally finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Arike Ogunbowale totaled 14 points, five assists, and a team-leading four steals. Off the bench, Kalani Brown recorded 10 points and four rebounds.

The Wings are the third-best team in the WNBA in points scored, averaging 86.2 points per game, and sixth in points conceded, allowing 82.6 points per game. Dallas is the best team in the league in rebounds per game, averaging 39.8 rebounds, and best in rebounds allowed, allowing only 32 rebounds per game. However, the Wings are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made, averaging 6.6 per game, and worst in 3-point percentage, shooting only 29.9%.

In their upcoming game against Seattle, the Dallas Wings will rely on Arike Ogunbowale, who is currently fourth in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 21.6 points per game. Satou Sabally, Natasha Howard, and Teaira McCowan are also averaging double-digit points. Crystal Dangerfield and Kalani Brown are also important members of the squad, while Odyssey Sims and Veronica Burton help in assisting.

Unfortunately, Lou Lopez Senechal and Diamond DeShields remain out for the Dallas squad.

Why The Storm Could Cover The Spread

The Seattle Storm currently holds a record of six wins and 19 losses, placing them in the 11th position in the league standings with a win percentage of 24%. However, they are determined to climb higher and improve their position, making a victory in the upcoming game crucial to their goal.

In their previous game on Sunday afternoon, the Storm carried the momentum from a big win in Chicago on Friday and secured their second consecutive road victory by defeating Indiana 85-62. The offense was firing on all cylinders, shooting a season-best 53.4% from the field, while the defense continued to excel, allowing a season-low 62 points against the Fever. Jewell Loyd, Gabby Williams, and Jordan Horston all scored in double figures, with contributions from Sami Whitcomb, Ezi Magbegor, and Mercedes Russell as well.

In terms of points, the Storm have struggled on both ends of the court, ranking third-worst in the league in points scored, averaging 78.7 points per game, and third-worst in points allowed, giving up an average of 84.7 points per game. Seattle ranks seventh in the league in rebounds per game with 33.9, but they allow 36.2 rebounds per game, which is the second-worst in the WNBA. However, the Storm excel in three-point shooting, sinking an average of 8.9 treys per game, ranking them third-best in the league. Their three-point shooting percentage stands at 35.2%, placing them sixth in the WNBA.

Jewell Loyd, leading the league with an average of 24.3 points per game, is expected to carry the offensive load for the Storm in their upcoming game against the Dallas Wings. Ezi Magbegor contributes an average of 13.6 points, while Sami Whitcomb and Jordan Horston provide over eight points per game. Ivana Dojkic adds 6.8 points and three assists per match.

Fortunately for Seattle, they have no reported injuries, which means they will have a full roster available for the upcoming game.

Final Wings-Storm Prediction & Pick

The Wings will definitely make up for a win here on the road. However, Storm's hot streak should continue at home, and expect them to make good use of the bonus handicap points.

Final Wings-Storm Prediction & Pick: Seattle Storm -5.5 (-110), Over 168.5 (-113)