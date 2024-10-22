University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff head coach Alonzo Hampton doesn’t want his team to get distracted by HBCU homecoming season, per comments he made on Monday’s SWAC coaches call. Although the Golden Lions are 2-5 on the season (1-2 in conference), Hampton wants his team to build winning habits that are conducive to on-field success.

“I don’t know how they could be distracted. I mean, we just lost a game, and we’re trying to build a program,” Hampton said, referring to their 31-21 loss to Grambling on last Saturday. “Winning teams don’t get concerned with homecoming. You got to keep the main thing, the main thing. The main thing is you got to come back to practice, correct the errors that you made on Saturday. And we got to stay focused.”

Hampton doesn’t see how the team can be joyous in defeat and believes that focus should be their top priority.

“How can you be celebrating on Tuesdays? Wednesdays and Thursdays on campus when you got practice. And why would you be hanging out trying to go to a club, to celebrate with your student body? Like we’re not built like that. This program’s not built like that.”

He also alleged that there are serious consequences for his players who are partaking in the activities.

“Anybody that’s found out doing anything that’s not conducive to us winning this football game, they ain’t going to be here.”

Hampton’s Golden Lions have shown flashes of potential, particularly in their upset victory over the defending SWAC West champion Prairie View A&M Panthers. UAPB beat the Panthers 21-17 in a game that was broadcasted live on ESPN2.

“I didn’t really have any emotions; I was at peace, and it really started from the work these kids put in throughout the year and in the summer,” Hampton said postgame. “This is a special team.”

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will face Mississippi Valley State University in their homecoming game on Saturday at 3 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on UAPB Sports Network.