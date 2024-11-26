Winston-Salem State University alumni raised almost $300,000 during their homecoming weekend. Alumni raised a grand total of $287,963.97 for the North Carolina HBCU.

During Founder's Day Convocation, Winston-Salem State University National Alumni Association President Reggie McCaskill gave Chancellor Bonita Brown a $100,000 check, which was the high point of the homecoming celebrations. The purpose of this significant donation is to support student scholarships.

Several Winston-Salem classes donated a significant amount of funding to various causes at the university.

Class of 1999 (25th Reunion): $13,494 to support the Red Sea of Sound marching band

Class of 1989 (35th Reunion): $23,913 to enhance WSSU programs

Class of 1974 (50th Reunion): $74,000 dedicated to student scholarships

Class of 1984 (40th Reunion): $40,200 allocated for student scholarships

1999 CIAA Championship Football Team: $36,357 to support the football program

Winston Salem’s alumni engagement director is Thesha Woodley. The Office of Alumni Engagement offers advice on successful fundraising tactics, she explained, and reunion classes band together to campaign all year long. Woodley had a unique connection to this year because her father, Theophilus Woodley, was a member of the Class of 1974. She thought, “It was a full circle moment—this year was a milestone for him and me in this role.”

Woodley talked about how she learned the value of being a Ram and the significance of alum contributions from her father's class. She was able to graduate debt-free thanks to their kind gifts, which helped pay for her education. She expressed the hope that more alumni will be motivated to give back to their university, saying, “This year's contributions will have a profound impact on the lives of our students just like it had on mine.”

Chancellor Brown expressed her gratitude to the alumni for their generous donations.

“On behalf of our students, faculty, and staff, I extend my deepest gratitude to our alumni community. The generosity of our alumni reflects the unwavering dedication of our graduates to ensure a bright future for our university and its students.”

Earlier this year, Brown was appointed the chancellor of Winston-Salem State. She made history as the first female chancellor in the history of the university.