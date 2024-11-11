Longtime NFL head coach Jack Del Rio is now working with the Wisconsin football team on Luke Fickell's staff. However, questions are swirling now after Del Rio was arrested for operating a car while intoxicated, per a report from Colten Bartholomew of Badger Extra.

‘University of Wisconsin football staffer Jack Del Rio was arrested and cited for operating while intoxicated, first offense, early Friday morning.'

Bartholomew gave more details on Del Rio's arrest, which mentions no injuries were reported but he said Del Rio drove into a street sign and broke a fence in the process.

‘Del Rio, 61, was driving in the area of South Segoe Road and Keating Terrace around 12:35 a.m. Friday when his vehicle hit a street sign, broke a fence and came to a rest in a yard, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.'

Wisconsin's statement on the Del Rio incident

Wisconsin released a statement on the incident, per the report from the Badger Extra.

“Wisconsin athletics is aware of the incident involving football staff member Jack Del Rio. We take matters like this very seriously and we are continuing to gather information.”

It is a concerning look for the program. Del Rio joined Wisconsin in the summer after spending nearly four decades in the NFL. His most recent NFL stint was with the Washington Commanders as defensive coordinator before he was fired in the 2023 season.

In Del Rio's time with Wisconsin, he has worked as a senior adviser, helping on both sides of the ball.

Wisconsin had a bye in Week 11 but has a tough showdown against No. 1 Oregon in Madison. The Badgers are 5-4 and hoping to make a bowl game, although they finish with games against Oregon, Nebraska, and Minnesota.

Fuckell is scheduled to speak with the media in Wisconsin on Monday, so some further action could be coming from the coach or the program following Del Rio's arrest.