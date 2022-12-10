By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Wisconsin football won’t have arguably their best defender for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State. Linebacker Nick Herbig revealed on Saturday via social media that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft after leading the Big Ten in sacks. He’s played his final game for the program.

This is what he had to say to Badger Nation:

“Thank you for accepting a young kid from over 4,000 miles away in Kauai and making my family and I feel at home for the past three years. I appreciate Coach Chryst, Coach Leonhard, and Coach April for the opportunity to be a Badger and represent the red and white. You helped turn me into a man on and off the field. My teammates are truly brothers for life and it was an honor serving as a captain this season. Badger Nation, you are the best fans in the country! From Camp Randall to every game on the road, you supported our team and brought the energy. It has been a childhood dream of mine to play football at the highest level. After many discussions with my family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Nick Herbig showed consistent improvement each and every year with Wisconsin since joining in 2020 after graduating high school in Hawaii. In his freshman year, Herbig had just one sack. That number jumped up to nine in 2021 and then 11 this season. He was also just named a second-team All-American after his impressive campaign.

One of the best pass-rushers around, Herbig is expected to be selected within the first couple of rounds in

April.