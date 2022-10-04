The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

“Wisconsin confirms former coach Paul Chryst will receive a reduced buyout of $11 million, to be paid no later than Feb. 1, 2023. All funds will come from the University of Wisconsin Foundation.”

Although Wisconsin football has earned an appearance at a bowl game in each of Chryst’s first seven seasons with the program, the Badgers have not been spectacular in that stretch either. In the last two seasons, they have become mediocre, coming up with a 4-30 record in 2020 before going just 9-4 in 2021. In the 2022 season, Wisconsin football kicked things off with a 38-0 thumping of the Illinois State Redbirds at home, which was to be expected, but then lost three of its next four games, including two in a row at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes (52-21) and the Illinois Fighting Illini. The loss to the Fighting Illini proved to be the final straw for Chryst’s Wisconsin football job security.

Overall, Chryst collected a 67-26 record as head coach of Wisconsin football in seven seasons, a stretch that also saw him steer the program to Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl victories and three Big Ten West division titles.