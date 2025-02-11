The Washington Wizards (9-44) lost 131-121 to the San Antonio Spurs (23-28) at home, but forget about the final score. The Wiz Kids took more baby steps, and that's what counts.

All nine of Washington's players scored in double figures, which is the first time in franchise history that it's had at least nine hoopers check in with each scoring that many points. That helped the team stay in the game despite Jordan Poole shooting just 4-of-18 from the field and 2-of-13 from deep.

Asked if he thinks that it's an effect of receiving more defensive attention after the Kyle Kuzma trade, head coach Brian Keefe kept it simple.

“No,” the 48-year-old said.

Keefe was then asked what he thinks contributed to Poole's struggles.

“Nothing, he just missed shots. He had 45 points the other night,” the former Brooklyn Nets assistant said. “Some guys, you have an off night. Jordan's one of those guys, every guy in the NBA has some off nights where they don't make shots. He had very makeable shots that we want him to take. Sometimes they go in. For the most part, his go in…He was still contributing and helped us get back in the game. Just one of those games, that happens.”

While Poole didn't shoot well from the field in his 16-point outing, he still hit all six of his free throws to go with six rebounds, four assists, and a steal across 31 minutes. As Keefe mentioned, the former NBA champion also amassed a career-high 45 points against the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (43-10) on Friday.

It's best to not overanalyze this. The 82-game season has peaks and valleys, even for the team's best player. Poole will shine again soon.

Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic, Justin Champagnie continue momentum

Speaking of peaks, two-way big man Tristan Vukcevic had one of his best-ever games, scoring a team-high 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3PT) with six rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes. Fellow two-way player Justin Champagnie couldn't be prouder of his brother-in-arms.

Expand Tweet

“Yeah, that's my boy, man. Tristan's been putting in a lot of work coming back from injury, being in the G [League], trying to show that he belongs,” the 23-year-old said. “For him to go out there and go against one of the better bigs in the league in [Victor] Wembanyama, and just attack him and have straight-up confidence that he could bang with the best of them. He went up there and held his own. He put his foot down and showed that he belongs. Super happy for Tristan, we're proud of him. Can't wait to see what he keeps doing.”

Vukcevic has had a tough road since getting drafted. The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder played just 10 games as a rookie last year and missed time this season with a left knee contusion and right ankle sprain. He made six appearances with the Capital City Go-Go (Wizards' G League affiliate) and is now averaging 16.3 NBA minutes per game in February.

Champagnie had another good game as well, scoring 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3PT) with five rebounds, one assist, and one block across 18 minutes. The 2025 NBA G League Up Next honoree also led the team with a plus-17 plus/minus and hit a three over his twin brother Julian in the third quarter. Naturally, he stared down his identical sibling after the shot.

Expand Tweet

Vukcevic and Champagnie's success shows that Washington's new regime knows how to develop underrated players. Jaylen Nowell is another example, as the fellow G League Next Up honoree is now on a 10-day contract with the Wizards. He's averaging 25.1 points on 53% shooting across 34.5 minutes in 21 games for the Go-Go this season.

Vukcevic is happy about all three of them elevating their careers simultaneously.

Expand Tweet

“It's great. It really brings a lot of joy to everyone, just seeing us play and stuff like that,” the 21-year-old said. “And it just shows that you always have to stay ready.”

Vukcevic was also happy about going toe-to-toe with Wembanyama.

“Yeah, it was great. He's an unbelievable player, of course. He had pretty good stats,” the former Real Madrid player said as he smiled and looked at the box score. “Played against him in Europe, when he was at ASVEL. It's great to see each other play in the NBA.”

ASVEL is a professional French club that Wembanyama played with in the 2021-22 season when Vukcevic was with Real Madrid. Now, they're both living out their NBA dreams, albeit on different scales.

As well as Vukcevic played, he's only human. The second-year player couldn't stop the 7-foot-3 alien from eating, as “Wemby” scored 31 points (12-21 FG, 5-8 3PT) with 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals across 37 minutes. He's the first player in NBA history to record that stat line with five made three-pointers in a single game.

That's nothing to be ashamed of, though, as Wembanyama routinely dominates his opposition. Vukcevic and Washington can only focus on getting better at their own pace. It's already gotten them further than they were a couple of months ago.

The Wizards' next chance to elevate comes against the Indiana Pacers (29-22) on Wednesday.