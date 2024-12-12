ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Wizards will attempt to take down the powerful Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in Ohio. It's a showdown at the Rocket Mortgage Arena as we share our NBA odds series while making a Wizards-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers lead the head-to-head series 119-118. Significantly, this will be the third meeting of the season. The Cavaliers defeated the Wizards 118-87 just 10 days ago in Ohio. Additionally, the Cavs defeated the Wizards 135-116 in D.C. on October 26, 2024. The Cavs have won 10 games in a row against the Wizards, including six in a row at home.

Here are the Wizards-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Cavaliers Odds

Washington Wizards: +16.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +980

Cleveland Cavaliers: -16.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Ohio and Monumental Network.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

It was an awful stretch for the Wizards, as they endured a 16-game losing streak. However, they finally ended it with a 122-113 win over the Denver Nuggets in a game where Jordan Poole set a franchise record with eight three-point shots to finish with 39 points. Poole is having a solid season, averaging 20.4 points per game. However, his shooting has been consistent as he is hitting just 43.6 percent from the field.

Kyle Kuzma has a rib injury. Because of that, he missed last Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. It has been tough sailing for Kuzma, as he has averaged 15.8 points per game while shooting only 42 percent, including an ugly 27.6 percent from beyond the arc. His shooting is worse than last season, and it has affected him and the entire team.

Malcolm Brogdon has a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it caused him to miss Sunday's game against the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas has been a solid role player for the Wizards. He is averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, second-year man Bilal Coulibaly averages 11.8 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Coulibaly must do a better job of holding onto the basketball, as he has combined for seven turnovers over three games.

The Wizards will cover the spread if they can spread the floor and take good shots to build an early lead. Then, they must defend better and not let the Cavs run all over them.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite a historic start to the season, things have started to slow down for the Cavaliers. Unfortunately, injuries have popped up again, and it has been showcased that the Cavs have depth issues they might need to address in a trade down the line.

Donovan Mitchell remains the best player on the court for the Cavs. So far, he is averaging 23.6 points per game. However, the injuries to his teammates are affecting him, and the Miami Heat held him to just 12 points and 5 for 16 from the floor. Mitchell must find more spacing and opportunities to score. Meanwhile, Darius Garland has been a solid second option. Garland averages 20.5 points per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field, including 42.3 percent from the triples. Overall, he is doing a great job of keeping the pace and scoring buckets.

The Cavs must weather the storm without Evan Mobley for a while. Sadly, he suffered a sprained ankle against the Heat. It will be a major loss for a team struggling to win the board battle. This is where Jarrett Allen must take the next step and be more of a factor on the boards and prevent opponents from getting second chances. Caris LeVert has been a second option for Mitchell and will look to continue his nice stretch as he averages 11.8 points per game. Likewise, Ty Jerome has also thrived, averaging 11.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if Mitchell can find more chances and his teammates pick him up on offense. Then, the bench must continue producing.

Final Wizards-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Wizards are 6-15-1 against the spread, while the 18-7 against the odds. Moreover, the Wizards are 3-6-1 against the spread on the road, while the Cavaliers are 11-3 against the odds at home. The Wizards are 4-9-1 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Cavs are 13-7 against the odds against the East.

The Wizards are not a good team right now and will likely win less than 20 games this season. Conversely, the Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the association. The Cavs have covered the spread in both games this season, and I expect them to do it again in this game.

Final Wizards-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -16.5 (-112)