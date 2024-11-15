ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Wizards and Atalanta Hawks have already played two times this season, with the underdog winning outright in both games. The Hawks entered the first game as 7.5-point underdogs but won 121-119. The teams played again in the second half of a back-to-back and won 133-120 as 5.5-point underdogs. You'd have to believe the oddsmakers would consider making Washington smaller dogs in this matchup after those two wins, but the line is set at 5.5 again. Can the Wizards defy the odds for the third time in three weeks, or will the Hawks finally find a way to get the victory? It's time to continue our NBA Cup odds series with a Wizards-Hawks prediction and pick.

Here are the Wizards-Hawks NBA Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Cup Odds: Wizards-Hawks Odds

Washington Wizards: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +195

Atlanta Hawks: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network, MNMT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wizards haven't played in the NBA Cup yet, as Group C has only one game finished. Washington didn't have a win in the NBA Cup last season, as they lost all four games with a -38 point differential. The Wizards had a challenging group in the previous season with the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and Charlotte Hornets, which is a bit harder than this season's battle. The group is now wide open after the favorite Boston Celtics lost in the opener.

It's hard to believe the Hawks could hang around to win again without Trae Young. The Hawks have already lost two games to the Wizards with Young this season, and it'll be difficult for them to do it in the third game without him. It's also an excellent spot to target the Wizards, considering the Hawks' win in their first NBA Cup game. The Hawks will struggle to get up for this game after that triumph.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks won an unbelievable upset victory in the first NBA Cup game. Atlanta faced a difficult challenge when they were double-digit underdogs to Boston. Still, Onyeka Okongwu tipped in a missed shot with 6.1 seconds to shock the Garden crowd and force Jaylen Brown to take a buzzer-beating jumper to win the game. However, Brown missed the shot to give the Hawks a victory. The Hawks were down 15 points in the second half, which made the comeback even more impressive. Trae Young was also out of the lineup, but Dyson Daniels stepped up with 28 points, and Jalen Johnson added 18 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists.

The Hawks' offense has been performing at an elite rate, albeit thanks to Young's services. Young's status will be essential to monitor for this game, but if he does play, it'll be a massive boost. The Hawks have the ninth-best offense in the league, averaging 116.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the Wizards are last in the league in points allowed, with 123.4 points per game.

Final Wizards-Hawks Prediction & Pick

It's hard to ignore the Wizards' success against the Hawks this season. Sometimes, a team has a suitable scheme to figure out a superior opponent, which seems like the case. This bet will look even better if Young is out of the lineup. The Wizards may not win outright, but they could do enough to cover with plenty of points to work with.

Final Wizards-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Wizards +5.5 (-110)