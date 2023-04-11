Things got a bit awkward at the WNBA Draft Monday night when ESPN’s Holly Rowe made a comment about prospect Brea Beal’s lack of scoring in college.

Holly rowe told brea beal she’s Russell Westbrook during the wnba draft on live tv lmaooo pic.twitter.com/OCQrMbo2Zs — John (@iam_johnw) April 10, 2023

Rowe referred to Beal as a “defender” before saying Beal is “going to do more” and that “her scoring is going to go up.”

While Rowe probably was not trying to mock Beal, it’s safe to say WNBA fans on Twitter took what Rowe said as a slight diss and ran with it.

”Hey Bria Beal, you ain’t get no buckets in college lol” – Holly Rowe #WNBADraft — Himmi Himdrixx (@Mr_Hunter_) April 10, 2023

really, holly rowe? that’s the best you could say about brea beal? a borderline dig? 😒 you could see it all over the faces at that table… — kristin m. claiborne ✨ (@kclays_corner) April 10, 2023

Holly Rowe will be dragged tonight for the comment she made to Beal. And she should be🙂 — Penelope (@Penelope__G5) April 10, 2023

While not a prolific scorer, Beal had herself a decorated college career at South Carolina. She was a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and was a full-time starter for the majority of her time at South Carolina. Beal helped the Gamecocks reach three Final Fours, including a National Championship win in 2022.

Scoring wise Beal averaged 6.1 points per game in 138 college games, taking just 5.6 shots per game. Rowe wasn’t explicitly wrong in what she said, but it is easy for some viewers to see her comments as a jab at Beal. Rowe could have saved herself some face by simply eluding to Beal’s defensive prowess since that is what she is known for.

It wasn’t all sour grapes for Brea Beal though, as she did get her name called during the WNBA Draft. The Minnesota Lynx took Beal with the last pick (24th overall) in the second round. Beal was one of five South Carolina players that were selected.

It wasn’t Holly Rowe’s finest moment, but hopefully it isn’t the biggest takeaway from one of the WNBA’s most prolific nights on the calendar.