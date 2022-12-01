Published December 1, 2022

Brittney Griner remains imprisoned in Russia, and it’s looking a real possibility that the WNBA star spends Christmas and the New Year in prison.

According to a Russian diplomat, however, there’s still a chance for Griner to be released before the end of the year. But it will depend on how the US will negotiate with Moscow for the long-talked about prisoner swap.

“There is always a chance,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, via New York Times. “Regrettably, there have been a few occasions when it seemed that a decision in favor of it was about to be made, but it never happened.”

There has been an ongoing back-and-forth between the US and Russia, though each side are blaming one another for not getting a deal done. When Ryabkov said recently that there are current ongoing talks and they are hoping for a positive result, the US government refuted the claims and said that the “Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith.”

Considering the recent developments, it might be hard for Brittney Griner to get released unless the two sides find a common ground. However, as the US and the Russia continue to negotiate, fears on the condition of the Phoenix Mercury player also increase.

There have been reports about the harsh living conditions that Griner is facing in Russian penal colony. Even Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admits he’s devastated by what’s happening as she said Griner is being used as a “pawn in a political game.”

Hopefully, Griner’s case will be resolved sooner, maybe even before Christmas.