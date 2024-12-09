Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, recently became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. last month. Griner showed ove to her wife of five years for her monumental achievement via her Threads account.

“Baby when i say Bash and myself are so proud of you. I cant wait to support you during this life long journey as your Honeydew 😍! Congratulations my love 💓💚 @cherelletgriner”, said Griner.

Cherelle Griner joined the Delta Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. in Phoenix, Arizona. She took to her personal Instagram to make the official announcement. Many people offered Griner well wishes on joining the sorority, including Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and fellow member of Alpha Kappa Alpha and Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson. Reese reacted to Griner’s post with two heart-eye emojis in the comment section. Wilson responded with the comment, “C'mon, Soror!!!!”

Not only has Griner joined a Divine Nine organization, but she is also an HBCU graduate. During that period, Brittney Griner was held in a Russian prison on charges of drug smuggling. Cherelle Griner managed to graduate with honors when receiving her Juris Doctor degree in spite of the challenges in her personal life.

After divorcing from her first wife, Glory Johnson, in 2016, Brittney Griner became engaged to Cherelle Watson in August 2018. The couple later married in June 2019. Earlier this year, they welcomed their first child together, a boy named Bash.

Griner was selected as the first overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft by the Phoenix Mercury, with whom she won the 2014 WNBA championship. Griner is also a three-time Olympic gold medalist and a two-time World Cup gold medalist. In addition to playing for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner has played for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls, Beijing Great Wall, and UMMC Ekaterinburg overseas.

The sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University by nine collegiate women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest Greek-letter organization for Black women. Other WNBA stars who are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha include Tiffany Mitchell, Morgan Tuck, and former WNBA President Lisa Borders.