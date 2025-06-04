Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has had an electrifying start to the 2025 WNBA season, including her recent rallying effort to help the Dream topple the Seattle Storm. But there might be an underlying reason why Howard has been hitting another gear so far this season. Howard appeared on the “Up the Score w/ AP” podcast and revealed that she measures herself against Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson as a self-challenge.

“She's always been there, and they always say that we in the W motivate younger kids. She's motivating people in the W,” Howard began emphatically. “Whether you want to say it or not, it's true.

“I'm not going to hide it because I know what she's done for the game. It's like, okay, she's setting records. I love to chase records, so essentially, I am chasing her. And I want her to continue to up the score, and I'm coming for her.”

Howard also described the off-court “bond” she has with Wilson, who just nabbed her 23rd career Player of the Year title after a dominant showing early this campaign.

“I keep telling her all the time, I'm going to be right there with you. You keep doing your thing, and I'm coming,” Howard continued with a smile. “Having somebody to chase in the now, I think, is good for the game.”

Wilson led the Aces back from a disappointing start, earning the Western Conference's honor with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks en route to an undefeated 2-0 week. Howard will have to wait a bit before she gets the chance to challenge herself head-to-head against Wilson when the Dream and Aces face off on July 22.