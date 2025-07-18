Angel Reese's positive impact on the court is being well-documented, but her off-court moves deserve just as much spotlight. The Chicago Sky star is making sure of that, sharing with ESPN journalist Holly Rowe her next community outreach project and the deep meaning behind it for her.

“[Giving back to kids] is really important because representation is just super important,” Reese said. “Being able to see it and believe it, staying in school. I remember when I was young and I used to go to back-to-school events all the time. And free bookbags!” the Sky star exclaimed. “Getting free stuff is always fun for little kids. Seeing their smiles it's just going to make them really happy.”

Angel Reese with some great news!!! ⁦I love her heart!!!!@chicagosky⁩

⁦@Reese10Angel⁩ pic.twitter.com/QqkeVDABfc — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“My back-to-school event is August 16 in Chicago; it's my second one, I did one in Baltimore, and now I'm doing one in Chicago,” Reese started with a grin. “I'm looking forward to seeing all the kids. I'm going to have my Reebok stuff there, we're going to have food there, a lot of great, fun stuff.

“Chicago is my second home now, so I'm really excited,” Reese concluded.

The WNBA All-Star's back-to-school event isn't the first time she's expressed her gratitude to Chicago and called the city her home. In June, Reese teamed up with Cash App on a freshly renovated outdoor basketball court in Oakwood Beach on the South Side of Chicago. The Sky's sophomore phenom partnered with the non-profit Project Backboard to build the court, which was meant to represent access, inclusion, and community pride.

In her post celebrating the unveiling on X, formerly Twitter, Reese didn't hesitate to express how ingrained she is in the local Chicago community.

“New court in Chicago! I am so blessed to be able to do this in a second city that I can now call HOME!” Reese said. “Make sure you stop by and tag me in pics when you’re in the CHI! Thank you CashApp THIS LOOKS UNREALLLLLL.”

Reese will return to being an on-court difference-maker when she takes the court as a member of Team Collier during the July 19 WNBA All-Star Game.