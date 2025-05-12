Angel Reese attempted 16 three-pointers for the Chicago Sky as a rookie, and heading into year two, you shouldn't expect her to suddenly be a real threat from long-range. Probably.

Reese said she worked with new head coach Tyler Marsh in helping build the offense and, per the Chicago Tribune's Kalen Lumpkins, is focused on “her efficiency, confidence and more.”

“Don’t expect me to shoot six threes a night.” Reese added, with Lumpkins characterizing it as “semi-jokingly.”

While Reese might not be firing them from 30 feet, Marsh did say that he wants Reese to show off her versatility after a strong rookie season where she averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

“There are no limits to who she can be as a player,” Marsh said, according to Grant Afseth of Hardwood Heroics. “She can handle, she can pass, she can play off the bounce. That’s what we want her to feel. We want to put her all over the place.”

That showed in the Sky's most recent preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx where she played more of a point-forward role.

“She initiated some offense last game,” Marsh added. “She had six or seven assists, no turnovers. That’s a glimpse of what she can be.”

Sky rookie Maddy Westbeld views Angel Reese as a leader

As training camp draws to a close, second-round WNBA Draft pick Maddy Westbeld already knows she will be on the Sky roster. As she told CBS Sports, she has benefited from playing alongside Reese.

“Angel is such a trailblazer in this game, and just for women's sports, women's leadership in general,” Westbeld said.

The rookie out of Notre Dame added that she is grateful to share the floor with Reese, explaining how the former LSU Tiger has helped up her game.

“I'm so grateful to be able to compete with her every day because her relentless activity is something that is very unique,” Westbeld added. “Just being able to up my game, up my level of activity whenever I'm competing against her in practice, or just being able to watch her, even in the game, how she communicates with her teammates. She's a phenomenal leader, and I think people don't really see that, but being with her every day in practice, like she's a great communicator and she's a great leader. I'm grateful to be on the same team as her.”