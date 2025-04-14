Angel Reese is officially no longer a rookie. As the Chicago Sky star gets ready for her upcoming second season as a pro, she decided to share some encouraging words with the incoming 2025 WNBA Draft class.

Reese took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her anticipation for the draft. “We getting some rookies today ahhh I'm sooo excited lmaooo.”

The 22-year-old, who just had a stellar inaugural season in the WNBA, continued to offer advice and wisdom to the WNBA's newest batch of rookies.

“Happy Draft Day! Remember it doesn't matter what number you get drafted; it's about WHERE you get drafted! Good luck to all the draftees today!”

Reese had also been vocal about her excitement for the draft the day before when she posted an Instagram story captioned, “dreams to reality 24,” in honor of her former LSU teammate Aneesah Morrow, who wore 24 during her time as a member of the Tigers.

Morrow is an expected first-round pick in the WNBA Draft, and there's a possibility she and Reese could reunite as teammates in Chicago if the Sky take her at either No. 10 or No. 11. The pair first played together at LSU in the 2023-24 campaign, a year after Reese led the Tigers to the national title.

During her final season at LSU, Morrow averaged 18.7 points, 13.5 boards, and 2.5 steals per game. She helped lead the team to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, beating San Diego State, Florida State, and NC State before falling to UCLA.

In her rookie season, Angel Reese averaged a double-double with 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds, led the league in offensive and total rebounds, and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind only Caitlin Clark. She also had some history-making moments, including setting the Sky's all-time rookie record for boards in a game with 13.

Reese, who's rehabbing from injury to full health before the WNBA campaign begins, is preparing to follow up her many first-year accomplishments alongside some brand-new teammates.

The 2025 WNBA Draft will take place in New York City and is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the WNBA season set to tip off on May 16.