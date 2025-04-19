Angel Reese has commanded attention both on and off the court since her college career at Maryland and LSU. As she heads into her second season with the Chicago Sky, she’s also getting ready to celebrate a major personal milestone. The 2024 WNBA Draft’s 7th overall pick turns 23 in May — and she plans to celebrate with her fans by her side.

Reese announced her upcoming 23rd birthday on Instagram. The Sky star forward turns 23 on Tuesday, May 6, but she’s kicking off the festivities a few days early. On Saturday, May 3, she’ll throw a birthday bash at Hidden Gem, one of Chicago’s go-to nightlife spots.

Party guests are encouraged to follow the “Y2K vibes only” theme. The event flyer features Reese on the cover of a fictional Angel magazine, dressed in a full-on throwback look: a furry pink Juicy Couture long-sleeve top paired with a matching mini skirt, knee-high boots, and a fuzzy hat to complete the early-2000s aesthetic.

Fans can purchase tickets to the event through Eventbrite, where the listing notes that celebrity guests are expected to attend. The celebration adds to the growing excitement surrounding Reese's 23rd birthday festivities.

Angel Reese's off-court ventures

Off the court, Angel Reese continues to expand her influence, aiming to elevate her personal brand alongside her basketball career. While her signature shoe is set for a 2026 release, Reebok has kept her front and center through major campaigns.

Her latest collaboration features a collection built around the classic Reebok Shaqnosis. As one of the brand’s most recognizable basketball silhouettes, the Shaqnosis serves as a fitting centerpiece for Reese, who represents both the present and future of Reebok’s basketball identity.

The capsule is headlined by the Reebok x Angel Shaqnosis, a classic silhouette originally made famous by Shaquille O’Neal, reimagined with soft pink suede and gold detailing. It also includes the Reebok x Angel Premier Road Plus VI, a tribute to Reese’s Baltimore roots, updated with a mix of synthetic, textile, and suede materials. Rounding out the collection is Reese’s personal favorite, the Reebok x Angel Club C Bulc—a bold, chunky reinterpretation of the brand’s iconic lifestyle sneaker.

In her rookie season with the Sky, Angel Reese played in all 34 games, posting averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per contest. Despite her efforts, Chicago ended the season with a 13-27 record.

The Chicago Sky made waves during the offseason by drafting Hailey Van Lith out of TCU. Van Lith, who previously teamed up with Reese at LSU, now reunites with her in Chicago as the Sky look to make their first WNBA Finals appearance since capturing the championship in 2021.