The Chicago Sky have played one game so far in 2025 and it was enough to put Angel Reese in the WNBA history books.

With her 12 points and 17 rebounds in the Sky's disastrous season-opening loss to the Indiana Fever, Reese became the fastest player in league history to accumulate 450 career points and 450 career rebounds. It took her just 35 total games.

Reese reacted to the feat on X, sharing a graphic from Togethxr with the 🙏 emoji.

The LSU product is coming off a rookie season in which she played 34 games before a wrist injury ended her season prematurely. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 boards as a rookie, setting the league's single-season rebounding record.

It wasn't enough, however, to get the Sky into the playoffs. Reese missed the Sky's final six games and Chicago lost its last five. Now, Reese has entered 2025 with a renewed focus.

“Just getting a fresh start with a new team, new coaching staff, new players — I'm super excited to just be here and be back,” she said in a preseason interview via the WNBA X account. “One game short from the playoffs last year, so I just want to get better every day and just get to the playoffs.”

In order to get to the postseason, the Sky reloaded in the offseason, adding veterans Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse and Courtney Vandersloot, as well as rookies Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld.

Their loss to the Fever on Saturday was certainly an inauspicious start, but new Sky coach Tyler Marsh said the team is up to the challenge of responding.

“They're loaded, top to bottom,” Marsh said of the Fever, via The Athletic. “They got a great bench as well. Yeah, we got our work cut out for us, but we're up for the challenge. We're not backing down from anything.”

Unfortunately for Chicago, it doesn't get any easier from here. The Sky will face the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty on Thursday at home.