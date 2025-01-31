WNBA star Angel Reese just added another big win to her ever-growing resume. The Chicago Sky forward has landed a groundbreaking partnership with McDonald's, making history as the first female athlete to have her own nationally recognized meal with the fast-food chain.

Starting February 10, McDonald’s customers can order “The Angel Reese Special,” a meal inspired by Reese’s bold personality and presence. The meal includes a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese, World Famous Fries, and a Hi-C Orange Lavaburst (or a drink of your choice). The burger is topped with McDonald’s new Bold BBQ Sauce, giving it a unique twist on the classic.

Reese, a lifelong McDonald’s fan, shared her excitement about the collaboration in a statement. “McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken® as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020,” she said. “It’s a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s incredible basketball legacy.”

McDonald's has a long history with basketball, featuring NBA legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James in commercials and sponsoring the McDonald's All-American Games, which showcase top high school basketball talent. Reese was picked for the game in 2020 but couldn’t play because of pandemic-related cancellations. Now, she’s making history with the company in a whole new way.

This partnership places Reese alongside huge stars like Travis Scott, Cardi B, and Saweetie, who have also teamed up with McDonald's.

At just 22, Reese has already built an impressive brand beyond basketball. She’s partnered with Reebok, REESE’S, and now McDonald’s, proving she knows how to turn her platform into big business opportunities. In October, she signed a multi-year deal with Reebok, with plans to release a signature sneaker in 2026.

Even with all these growing business deals, Reese is still focused on her game. She’s currently competing in Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The league, featuring 36 top players, runs until March 17 in Miami, aiming to give women’s basketball more exposure.

Reese is also preparing for her second season in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky, hoping to make a playoff run in 2025, and has been in constant contact with the team’s new head coach, Tyler Marsh,

With her brand on the rise, a booming WNBA career, and a historic McDonald's deal, Angel Reese is making it clear that she’s got much more going on than just basketball.