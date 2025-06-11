One day after Chicago Sky legend Allie Quigley announced her retirement, the organization followed up with a special day in her honor. 

On July 9, the Sky will officially hoist Quigley's No. 14 jersey to the rafters at Wintrust Arena in their game against the Dallas Wings, per Rachel Galligan of Windsr. Quigley will become the Sky player to have their jersey retired. 

Quigley ceremoniously concluded a 14-year WNBA career with an essay entitled “Irish Goodbye” in The Player's Tribune. She last played for the Sky in 2022 and played alongside her wife, Courtney Vandersloot. 

She took the new three seasons off as she and Vandersloot recently became parents to a baby girl, Jana Christine. In 2021, Quigley helped the Sky engineer an improbable title run, their first in a franchise series. 

During that series, Quigley averaged 18.0 points per game. She scored a team-high 26 points in the critical Game 4, which the Sky won 80-74 over the Phoenix Mercury. 

Also, Quigley once held the all-time scoring record for the Sky with 3,723 points. A record that Vandersloot eclipsed on May 29 against the Dallas Wings

The second player to have her jersey retired will be Candace Parker on August 25 . The retirement ceremony is the culmination of a career crystallized in Chicago. 

Article Continues Below
More Chicago Sky News
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) warms up prior to the game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.
Angel Reese’s teammate sticking up for her draws Giannis’ attentionMalik Brown ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.
Sky’s Angel Reese comes through with off-court assist for Holly RoweMalik Brown ·
Professional tennis player Coco Gauff (l) talks with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe in the fourth quarter of the game between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit:
Coco Gauff’s ‘insane’ reaction to frenzied ovation at Liberty vs. Sky gameJason Patt ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.
Sky’s Angel Reese completes historic WNBA feat in Liberty clashYasmin Edañol ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives past New York Liberty center Nyara Sabally (8) in the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Sky’s Angel Reese breaks silence on Courtney Vandersloot’s ACL injuryYasmin Edañol ·
image thumbnail
Sky’s Ariel Atkins defends Angel Reese against ‘irrelevant’ non-basketball critiquesJess Koffie ·

Allie Quigley will forever be synonymous with the Sky.

Besides the numbers and even the title, Quigley became a significant staple in Chicago basketball. She grew up in Joliet, Illinois, and later attended DePaul University. 

In the WNBA, Quigley played for several teams, including the Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury, San Antonio Silver Stars (now the Las Vegas Aces), and Seattle Storm. But it was with the Sky that she blossomed. 

Quigley became a fan favorite. Her sharp shooting, playmaking, and leadership skills endeared her to teammates, opponents, and fans. 

For all she has done when the name Allie Quigley is mentioned, the Sky will first and foremost come to mind. 