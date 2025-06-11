One day after Chicago Sky legend Allie Quigley announced her retirement, the organization followed up with a special day in her honor.

On July 9, the Sky will officially hoist Quigley's No. 14 jersey to the rafters at Wintrust Arena in their game against the Dallas Wings, per Rachel Galligan of Windsr. Quigley will become the Sky player to have their jersey retired.

Quigley ceremoniously concluded a 14-year WNBA career with an essay entitled “Irish Goodbye” in The Player's Tribune. She last played for the Sky in 2022 and played alongside her wife, Courtney Vandersloot.

She took the new three seasons off as she and Vandersloot recently became parents to a baby girl, Jana Christine. In 2021, Quigley helped the Sky engineer an improbable title run, their first in a franchise series.

During that series, Quigley averaged 18.0 points per game. She scored a team-high 26 points in the critical Game 4, which the Sky won 80-74 over the Phoenix Mercury.

Also, Quigley once held the all-time scoring record for the Sky with 3,723 points. A record that Vandersloot eclipsed on May 29 against the Dallas Wings.

The second player to have her jersey retired will be Candace Parker on August 25 . The retirement ceremony is the culmination of a career crystallized in Chicago.

Article Continues Below

Allie Quigley will forever be synonymous with the Sky .

Besides the numbers and even the title, Quigley became a significant staple in Chicago basketball. She grew up in Joliet, Illinois, and later attended DePaul University.

In the WNBA, Quigley played for several teams, including the Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury, San Antonio Silver Stars (now the Las Vegas Aces), and Seattle Storm. But it was with the Sky that she blossomed.

Quigley became a fan favorite. Her sharp shooting, playmaking, and leadership skills endeared her to teammates, opponents, and fans.

For all she has done when the name Allie Quigley is mentioned, the Sky will first and foremost come to mind.