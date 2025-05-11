The Dallas Wings had their preseason home opener against the Toyota Antelopes, and they were able to get the win, 119-52. Wings fans have something to look forward to this season, and they got a glimpse of it against the Antelope. Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale will be the two star players for the Wings, and they showed what's to come this year in beyond on a big play during the game.

Bueckers grabbed a tipped ball, and before even bringing it down to dribble, she lasered a pass to Ogubowale for an easy layup.

PAIGE BUECKERS 🎯 ARIKE OGUNBOWALE This connection 😤 pic.twitter.com/Xuu07EezxT — espnW (@espnW) May 11, 2025

After the game, both Bueckers and Ogunbowale spoke about the play.

“Well, it was all because Maddy [Siegrist]'s hustle play to tip the ball up in the air. I was actually pretty scared, I don't like jump balls in the air,” Buecker said via Melissa Triebwasser of Winsidr. “I saw Arike out of the corner of my eye, and I wanted to make it happen as soon as possible. They're really quick in closing passing lanes and getting deflections, so just trying to make that play as soon as possible.”

It's good to see that Bueckers and Ogunbowale are finding chemistry now, and it will only get better as the year progresses.

Wings have strong duo in Bueckers and Ogunbowale

The Wings should have an easy flowing offense with Bueckers and Ogunbowale, and they see it will benefit the team when the season starts.

“I’m really excited about that just for the rest of the year… Obviously I’ll take my hard (shots) here and there, but that’s gonna be limited because players like Paige and DiJonai, and then our fours, their back-door passes. They’re gonna get me easy buckets and vice versa so I’m excited about that,” Ogunbowale said after their preseason home opener.

Ogunbowale has been the team's go-to scorer for years, but now she has someone who could relieve the pressure off of her at certain times of the game. The Wings should be a competitive team this season, and it'll be interesting to see how they fare against the rest of the league.