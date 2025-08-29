The Dallas Wings will play the Atlanta Dream on Friday night. However, the Wings currently have eight players listed on the injury report. As a result, only five players were set to be available when the injury report was initially released on Thursday. However, the Wings addressed their injury concerns on Friday morning by signing Amy Okonkwo to a second seven-day contract and signing Christyn Williams to an extreme hardship contract, the team announced.

Lengthy injury report for the Wings pic.twitter.com/QeivQsaRv5 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) August 28, 2025

As seen above, five Wings have already been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers is questionable to play due to an illness, while Aziaha James (right ankle) and Haley Jones (right knee) are both listed as doubtful for Friday night's game. In addition to Okonkwo and Williams, the following players are already officially available for the contest; Maddy Siegrist, Myisha Hines-Allen, Diamond Miller, Grace Berger and Serena Sundell.

Teams need eight available players for games in the WNBA. The Wings currently have seven following their roster moves on Friday morning, but Bueckers, Jones and James have not been officially ruled out. Bueckers — who did not play on Wednesday and is questionable as aforementioned — has the best chance of being made available.

A source confirmed on Thursday that Bueckers, Jones and James traveled with the Wings to Atlanta. Regardless of their final injury statuses, they are with the team. Dallas should be able to avoid a forfeit, but nothing will become official until Bueckers, Jones and James' final injury statuses for the game are officially announced.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Wings' injury situation as they are made available.