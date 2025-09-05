It has been quite a journey for Dallas Wings forward Haley Jones. In July, she was signed to the Wings after a brief stint with the Phoenix Mercury.

Before that, Jones joined the Mercury after playing for the Atlanta Dream. This was after Alyssa Thomas went down with an injury.

All of which are under the duress of hardship contracts.

Essentially, she joined two teams in the span of one season. As the WNBA season wraps up, Jones looks back on what she describes as a “roller coaster” ride, per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

“Yeah, it's been a roller coaster of a year for me personally, from starting off with the Dream, the team who drafted me, and then being waived, going to Phoenix, here, hardship, coming back, but I think, that's just the journey that I've had, and I've tried to take it just day by day,” she said.

Jones heaped praise on Wings coach Chris Koclanes and the team for welcoming her.

“I really appreciate the Wings for taking me in and making me feel like family when I was just here on a hardship, and Coach Chris and the whole staff really just encouraging me to be me and just to the team, getting to play with great players every night,” Jones said. “And I feel like, yeah, I'm really enjoying my time in Dallas. I really appreciate the organization.”

Haley Jones' time with the Wings

During her time with the Wings, Jones put up some considerable numbers. She averaged 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Also, she shot 47.8% from the field. Altogether, Jones was brought on for her versatility at both ends of the floor. Also, she has created fluidity in the frontcourt alongside Paige Bueckers and has created effective ball movement.

On the defensive, Jones has been credited with being able to read plays well and make rotations in a timely manner.