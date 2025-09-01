The Dallas Wings have eight players listed on the injury report for Monday night's game against the Minnesota Lynx. Paige Bueckers is among the Wings listed on the injury report. She was mentioned on other injury reports in recent action due to an illness, but Bueckers is being listed on Monday's report with a left calf concern.

Bueckers was available on Friday as the Wings were defeated 100-78 by the Atlanta Dream. Having her on the floor would obviously help Dallas from a basketball standpoint, however, the Wings literally need Bueckers to play or they won't have enough available players for the game. In the WNBA, teams are required to have eight available players for each contest.

So, is Paige Bueckers playing vs. the Lynx?

Paige Bueckers' injury status vs. Lynx

Paige Bueckers is currently listed as probable on the injury report with the aforementioned calf injury. Barring any setbacks, it appears that the Wings rookie will be able to play on Monday night in her home state.

Lynx and Wings fans are both hopeful she will be available. As mentioned, she is from Minnesota and has no shortage of fans throughout the state.

The Lynx will enter play with the best record in the entire WNBA at 31-8. Meanwhile, the Wings' 9-31 mark is the worst record in the league. Dallas will try to pull off the difficult upset on Monday evening in Minnesota.

As for the question of if Paige Bueckers is playing on Monday night vs. the Lynx, the answer is probably.