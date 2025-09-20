When the Indiana Fever shut down Caitlin Clark for the rest of the WNBA season, the postseason expectations were low. But with Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston leading the way, the Fever upset the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.

Boston's final two games were crucial in finishing the series with two straight wins. Just like Clark, she now plays a critical role in the franchise's success. The forward joined the team one season before the star guard, and she made it clear she wasn't immediately happy about playing with Clark.

“It's always weird when you're used to competing against someone,” Boston said on Bird's Eye View with Sue Bird. “That year, we were doing something and I was like, ‘Caitlin, I just want to say, I'm really upset that you did what you did in that Final Four game.'”

Boston is referring to the 2023 Final Four when her undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks lost to Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes. Not only did Iowa win, but Clark dropped a ridiculous 41 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in the process.

“I was like, ‘You didn't have to do all that. You did not have to go for 40 on our dome,'” Boston said. “But after that, it was cool because obviously now we're on the same team, so you don't worry about that.”

Clark's performance was one of the best in Final Four history. But now, with all that in the past, she and Boston are part of a lethal trio in Indiana. Despite Clark missing most of this season, Boston and Mitchell have picked up the slack, now leading Indiana to consecutive postseason berths for the first time since 2016.

While Clark will miss the remainder of the season, the Fever are still fighting in the playoffs. After defeating the Dream, they advance to the semifinals to face the red-hot Las Vegas Aces. The best-of-five game series tips off on Sunday in Las Vegas at 3:00 pm EST.