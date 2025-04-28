Year 2 of the Caitlin Clark Era with the Indiana Fever is poised to look much different than year 1.

The Fever started slowly last year, but surged late to make the WNBA Playoffs where they fell to the Connecticut Sun in the first round. Since then, the team has reloaded, bringing in Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner and DeWanna Bonner to complement the team's young core.

Bonner is a 37-year-old veteran who is still producing at an elite level. During a preseason media availability, she talked about how the team's new additions would help Clark in her second season.

#IndianaFever's DeWanna Bonner on her bond with Caitlin Clark: "She's such a dynamic player. She does a lot for this team and we understand that. I think everybody here just wants to make her life easier, and she wants to make everybody else's life easier. … "Yeah, I love C." pic.twitter.com/VtLq2yapoF — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) April 27, 2025

“She’s such a dynamic player. She does a lot for this team and we understand that,” Bonner said. “I think everybody here just wants to make her life easier, and she wants to make everybody else’s life easier. Just putting the pieces together that we could be a threat on every level on the court and not just with Caitlin this year. I’m just ready to put it all together.”

Clark took her lumps as a rookie, but emerged as the season went on as the clear best rookie in the WNBA. Finishing the season with a 19.2 points per game average and 8.4 assists, she is poised to be one of the best players in the league in year two.

The Fever are ready to hit the ground running in 2025

Third-year Fever forward Aliyah Boston also met with reporters and, now that she has a year under her belt of playing with Clark, she feels the two of them won't have the same adjustment period they endured last year.

#IndianaFever's Aliyah Boston on her Year 2 chemistry with Caitlin Clark: "I think it's gonna be better for both of us. … Last year, obviously, at the beginning of the season it was a little rough just trying to figure out that play. But now, know exactly how we like to play." pic.twitter.com/rO2OlDSFh3 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) April 27, 2025

“I think it’s gonna be better for both of us,” she said. “Last year, obviously, at the beginning of the season it was a little rough just trying to figure out that play. But now, know exactly how we like to play, how we like to get the ball, what we like to do in transition. I think it's going to make it super easy because we're just going to be able to flow right into it.”

The other side of that is, of course, with the new additions of so many veterans, there are more mouths to feed. Boston was also a 14-and-9 contributor, with Kelsey Mitchell, the team's leader, matching Clark's 19.2.

Now you add Bonner, a six-time All-Star, a two-time All-Star in Howard, as well as the other veterans, and the team will still need time to gel. They'll just probably win more games while that happens.