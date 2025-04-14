Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has led a women's basketball revolution over the last couple of years. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has competed for the right to play in the Super Bowl, also known as the biggest sporting event in America. They have each been entrusted to rejuvenate long torturing fan bases. These two warriors understand pressure and drama like few others.

But Augusta gives them an entirely different perspective. The Masters inspires an array of emotions, all of which work in unison to create a one-of-a-kind spectating experience. A serene landscape is tinged with agony, as the greens represent ecstasy for some and stinging heartbreak for countless others.

Through all the ups and downs, of which there were many during Rory McIlroy's historic victory, Clark appreciated the intimacy of the distinguished golf major.

“It's just so different than everything else, there's really just nothing like this” the All-WNBA First-Team selection and Rookie of the Year told Kira K. Dixon on “Under The Umbrellas,” via @thehouseccbuilt X account. “You can tell everybody is just so invested. They're really just there to watch the greatness of the athletes.

“You're really just living in the moment. As a professional athlete you can emphasize with that. I just feel like a normal fan getting to follow on the course. Even talking to– I saw Josh Allen and {country music star} Luke Combs and a few others last night– that's what we all love about it… There's just a peacefulness about it.”

Caitlin Clark and Josh Allen competed at Iowa and Wyoming, respectively, so they understand the beauty of quiet life. The Masters is certainly a spectacle, but it also features the “peacefulness” that Clark highlights, which she believes is partially due to the no-cell phone policy the tournament enforces. One can escape into the iconic course and fierce competition.

The 23-year-old's love for golf's greatest wonder will only intensify following the classic final round that transpired on Sunday. McIlroy, after being haunted by his past demons multiple times, bested Justin Rose in a playoff to win his first Green Jacket. The 35-year-old is just the sixth man to win the career grand slam.

Clark and Allen will try to use the extra inspiration and comfort they gained from their own Masters adventures when they resume their respective quests for championship excellence. The heightened mental concentration that permeates the Georgia-based golf club could serve No. 22 and the Fever exceptionally well this year.