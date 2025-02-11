The Indiana Fever made a major offseason splash by signing six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner on Feb. 2, a two-time champion and one of the league’s all-time leading scorers. Bonner’s arrival was met with high praise from Fever star Caitlin Clark, who believes the veteran forward brings the competitiveness and leadership the team needs.

“That’s exactly what you want, you want your teammates to be just as competitive as you are,” Clark said, as reported by Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star. “I think training camp is going to be really fun, and that's when you're competing live, you're getting after things, coaches are figuring out what lineups work, what lineups don't, so I think it's more like the drive of pushing your teammates to get better, and I think that’s exactly what she speaks to when she talks about her leadership. That’s going to push all of us to get better when you can see a vet like her coming here and want to get better every single day.”

Bonner, 37, signed a one-year deal with Indiana after spending five seasons with the Connecticut Sun, where she helped lead the team to the WNBA Finals in 2022. She enters the 2025 season just seven points shy of third place on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list. Known for her competitive edge and championship experience, Bonner can bring that mentality to Indiana’s young core, including reigning Rookie of the Year Clark and rising star Aliyah Boston.

The Fever’s offseason has positioned them as playoff contenders after finishing 20-20 in 2024 and making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Alongside Bonner, the team re-signed star guard Kelsey Mitchell, traded for sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham and signed veteran Natasha Howard. The team also has a new coach in former Sun coach Stephanie White.

Bonner is familiar with the Fever organization, having played under White and alongside key staff members during her time with the Sun. She said her decision to join Indiana was influenced by the team’s focus on growing women’s sports and building a competitive culture. She will wear No. 25 for Indiana, as her usual No. 24 is retired in honor of Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings.

Clark and Bonner have already shared one heated moment on the court, crossing paths during last year’s Fever vs. Sun playoff game in a brief scuffle during the second and final game of a series.

“I think it was just two competitive players who wanted to win and push their teams to get to the finish line,” Bonner said, per Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “It’s the playoffs so emotions are high, tensions are high, but I’m excited to step on the court with Caitlin. I think we just feed well off of each other.”

Bonner’s championship pedigree and career averages of 15 points, six rebounds and two assists per game make her a critical addition to the Fever as she prepares for her 16th season.