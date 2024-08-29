On Wednesday evening, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever improved their record on the 2024 WNBA season to 15-16 with a thrilling home win over the Connecticut Sun, who are one of the best teams in the league this year. Clark once again stuffed the stat sheet, scoring 19 points, dishing out five assists, and snagging five rebounds, and after the game, with the Fever star continuing to cement her status as the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year.

After the game, Clark spoke on just what the Sun presented for herself and her teammates due to their physicality, via Matthew Byrne of ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

“I would say it's definitely up there with one of the most physical games I've played so far… You know you're gonna get that from them… that's just how they are. They're a physical team,” said Clark.

Indeed, the Sun do profile as one of the most hard-nosed teams anywhere in the WNBA landscape, and have used that gritty play style to boost their own record to 22-8, making them essentially a lock to make the WNBA postseason.

Meanwhile, the Fever have continued to pick up traction as of late, as Wednesday evening's win was preceded by a win on the road vs the Atlanta Dream earlier in the week, another contest in which Clark dropped 19 points.

A historic season

Despite somewhat of a bumpy start from an efficiency and turnover perspective, Caitlin Clark has now appeared to fully come into her own at the WNBA level, using her unique combination of speed, outside shooting touch, and transition elements to agonize defenses on a nighty basis at the highest level.

As previously mentioned, Clark is now the odds on favorite to take home the WNBA Rookie of the Year award at the season's conclusion, as she currently holds averages of 18 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.7 rebounds on the year on 41% shooting from the field and 33% efficiency from three point range.

Beyond her success on the court, Clark's impact is still being felt on the sport in the way she draws fans both in Indianapolis and in road cities. For instance, when the Fever played against the Dream on Monday, the Dream had to move from their usual smaller arena in College Park, Georgia over to State Farm Arena–home of the Atlanta Hawks–in order to accommodate fan interest in the game.

In any case, the Fever will next take the floor vs the Chicago Sky on Friday evening on the road.