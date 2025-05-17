Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark is confident heading into her second year. Her transcendent appeal is obvious, and she has brought a wave of new fans to women's basketball.

One of those who has been in the game for years is WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Julia Stumbaugh of Bleacher Report reported that she made clear her feelings by calling Clark the nation's “most popular athlete.”

“She's a generational talent. No league is ever about one player, but in this case, Caitlin brought tens of millions of new viewers into the W,” Engelbert said on the Bill Simmons Podcast. “And there's no denying that impact, not just in the WNBA, but in the world of sports. Adam (Silver) and I talk about how she's the most popular athlete in America.”

Clark is coming off winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2024. Not only that, but she continues to cement herself as a commercial and cultural juggernaut.

Furthermore, the Fever are being labeled as championship contenders given their talent. In addition to Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, DeWonna Bonner, Tiffany Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and Sophie Cunningham are also there.

In terms of Clark's broad appeal, it goes without saying.

The extent of Caitlin Clark's popularity

There is no simple way to measure the magnitude of Caitlin Clark's impact on the current sporting landscape. Her transcendence has many layers.

First and foremost, she's helped engineer increased viewership and attention to women's basketball. Additionally, increased attendance has led to WNBA games being played in larger arenas.

Before she turned pro, the phenomenon of the “Caitlin Clark” effect took effect at Iowa. The Hawkeyes captivated the nation, playing before sold-out crowds and huge television ratings.

Clark could impact the WNBA's future economics. Issues surrounding player salaries and revenue sharing will undoubtedly be determined in part by Clark's presence.