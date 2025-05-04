Caitlin Clark, unsurprisingly, looked right at home when she returned to the court with the Indiana Fever for the first time in the 2025 season. The second-year superstar received thunderous applause from the crowd during her homecoming appearance at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but the cheers only got louder after she knocked down her opening 3-point shot.

Fans in attendance weren't the only ones going hard for Clark's first score. Users on X, formerly Twitter, were just as hyped up over the reigning Rookie of the Year and hopped online to share their excitement with other WNBA watchers.

“Caitlin Clark 3. The Queen of Iowa is back in her kingdom,” one supporter praised.

“Wow, look at the high double screen action. THAT is going to give a lot of teams headaches,” a basketball fan pointed out.

“Home court advantage here is DANGEROUS,” another hyped up.

The Fever were able to easily down the Brazil women's national team in the exhibition contest in the 108-44 blowout win. Clark's shot from beyond the arc marked the first three of her 16 points, and she added six rebounds and five assists in the momentous outing.

Related Indiana Fever NewsArticle continues below
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) takes the court before an Indiana Fever game against the Brazil National Team May 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Caitlin Clark drills 36-foot 3-pointer during preseason rout
Former basketball player Lisa Leslie arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) answers questions before the preseason game against the Brazil National Team at Carver-Haweye Arena.
Lisa Leslie lauds Caitlin Clark’s ‘amazing impact’ on WNBA
Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark (22) smiles Saturday, May 3, 2025, during a timeout at a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Is Caitlin Clark playing today? Fever vs. Brazil injury report for game at Iowa

Caitlin Clark gets standing ovation in return to Iowa

The Iowa crowd has been anticipating Clark's homecoming for a while, but that didn't dim their excitement one bit by the time her name was called to take the court. The noise level in Iowa City's Carver-Hawkeye Arena reportedly registered 116 decibels when Clark's name was announced during player introductions.

Every player got cheers that hit 100 decibels or more, proving how ready Clark and Fever fans are for this WNBA season. But the matchup was special for other reasons as it marked the first time Clark had taken the court at Iowa since ending her all-time great college basketball career with the Hawkeyes in 2024.

Clark capped off a tenure highlighted by back-to-back national championship appearances, two Naismith Awards, two AP Player of the Year awards, two Wooden Awards, and three Big Ten Player of the Year honors by becoming the NCAA's DI all-time leading scorer.