Caitlin Clark, unsurprisingly, looked right at home when she returned to the court with the Indiana Fever for the first time in the 2025 season. The second-year superstar received thunderous applause from the crowd during her homecoming appearance at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but the cheers only got louder after she knocked down her opening 3-point shot.

This looks familiar 👀 Caitlin Clark starts off the game with a triple. Year 2 already looking good for Clark 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/eCcDkofb1R — WNBA (@WNBA) May 4, 2025

Fans in attendance weren't the only ones going hard for Clark's first score. Users on X, formerly Twitter, were just as hyped up over the reigning Rookie of the Year and hopped online to share their excitement with other WNBA watchers.

“Caitlin Clark 3. The Queen of Iowa is back in her kingdom,” one supporter praised.

“Wow, look at the high double screen action. THAT is going to give a lot of teams headaches,” a basketball fan pointed out.

“Home court advantage here is DANGEROUS,” another hyped up.

The Fever were able to easily down the Brazil women's national team in the exhibition contest in the 108-44 blowout win. Clark's shot from beyond the arc marked the first three of her 16 points, and she added six rebounds and five assists in the momentous outing.

Caitlin Clark gets standing ovation in return to Iowa

The Iowa crowd has been anticipating Clark's homecoming for a while, but that didn't dim their excitement one bit by the time her name was called to take the court. The noise level in Iowa City's Carver-Hawkeye Arena reportedly registered 116 decibels when Clark's name was announced during player introductions.

The intros: pic.twitter.com/abgcE8ezwY — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 4, 2025

Every player got cheers that hit 100 decibels or more, proving how ready Clark and Fever fans are for this WNBA season. But the matchup was special for other reasons as it marked the first time Clark had taken the court at Iowa since ending her all-time great college basketball career with the Hawkeyes in 2024.

Clark capped off a tenure highlighted by back-to-back national championship appearances, two Naismith Awards, two AP Player of the Year awards, two Wooden Awards, and three Big Ten Player of the Year honors by becoming the NCAA's DI all-time leading scorer.